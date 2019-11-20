Paul Klee's three thoughts as the Broncos travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday:
The Broncos need a London game
The Broncos should lobby for a London game next season. Here, we’ll do it for them: without postseason exposure the past three seasons (this year will make it four), the Broncos' brand has lost the appeal that made the franchise one of the NFL’s biggest draws. Once voted “America’s Team” during the Peyton Manning era, the Broncos name has taken a serious hit. What better way to revive the brand than to take the franchise to Twickenham or Wembley stadiums? The Atlanta Falcons announced last week they will play a home game in London in 2020. (The Broncos won't give up a home game.) Guess who’s scheduled to play the Falcons in Atlanta next season? That’s right. It’s the Broncos. Late owner Pat Bowlen was a strong advocate for the Broncos going international. His Broncos played in an NFL-high seven American Bowl games, from Tokyo to Australia to Mexico City. It will have been a decade since the Broncos played overseas, in 2010. Now’s the time to renew their passports.
The football legend of Alexander Johnson
Slaughtering pigs and wresting eggs from the chicken coop were two chores from Alexander Johnson’s childhood in Georgia. "The only person the rooster don't bother in the cage was my great-grandma," Johnson said. "But anybody else going in there, he’s trying to attack you.” Nothing could prepare Johnson for what he’s been over his first six starts in the NFL: the second-best player on Denver’s defense, trailing only Justin Simmons. (And maybe Chris Harris Jr.) It spoke volumes when Broncos great Al Wilson — another Tennessee Volunteer — hit Johnson with a vote of confidence. It says here Johnson is the future of Denver’s defense. With one year left on his current contract, will the Broncos reward Johnson with a hefty extension when this season’s over? The rape case that kept Johnson out of football for three years must be taken into account. But there’s no doubt Johnson’s a big-time talent who’s caught the eye of Vic Fangio. "One of my first nicknames ever that parents gave me was ‘Headhunter,’” said Johnson, who was ejected from a Pee Wee football game for overly aggressive play at the age of 7. “It’s in my DNA.”
Looking back, the choice was Josh Allen — not Bradley Chubb
This is far from an I-told-you-so. Like the Broncos, I was in favor of taking Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. (Plus, it’s hard to argue with a 23-year-old who set the franchise’s rookie record with 12 sacks.) Afforded a mulligan, that Broncos pick should have been Josh Allen, the Wyoming quarterback who’s now the reigning offensive player of the week in the AFC. Allen’s turning into a franchise quarterback. Plus, he shows the large frame (6-foot-5, 238 pounds), big arm (13 touchdowns) and mobile feet (15 rushing touchdowns in two seasons) that John Elway covets. Instead, the Bills drafted Josh Allen two picks later, at No. 7. “I did think there’s a chance that I could end up there,” Allen said on a conference call with Broncos media. “It’s something my buddies from college really wanted to happen because they were living there in Denver (and) it would be easy for them.” Meantime, Denver’s offense has shown signs of life with quarterback Brandon Allen, averaging 23.5 points in his first two starts at quarterback. Part of the reason for the uptick is Brandon Allen's ability to escape the pocket and sprint for a first down or two. Hindsight’s undefeated. But this Broncos rebuild would be a step closer with Josh Allen at QB.