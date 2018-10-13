Gazette columnist Paul Klee has three takes on the Rams' visit to Broncos Stadium at Mile High:
Josh McDaniels vs. Vance Joseph
Here, impress your friends when the conversation inevitably turns to Vance Joseph's future with the Broncos. The 2010 Broncos were 3-9 when Joe Ellis fired Josh McDaniels in McDaniels' second season — when the Broncos opened 2-3, like this year. McDaniels went 8-8 his first year; Joseph, 5-11. The Broncos showed McDaniels the door after a third-straight loss and videotaping scandal. These Broncos are treading water in a three-game losing streak. They are Vegas-favored to win only two of the final 11 games (vs. Houston, vs. Cleveland), and, if the chalk holds, would put them at 5-11 again. (Good news! It’s the NFL, where the chalk rarely holds. Or bad news! if you want a top-five draft pick.) To wrap up the most depressing entry in Klee with Three history, the McDaniels and Joseph eras share at least one thing in common: a lot of losing. And shoddy quarterback play. But mostly losing. "Things are happening," Joseph said on a 35-degree day at UCHealth Training Center. “I can’t share those things, but when you don’t win, you have to make some changes.” The Broncos don’t do the long-tenure thing with head coaches. Only two of 16 have lasted through a fifth season. Mike Shanahan’s 224 and Dan Reeves’ 184 games are the outliers. The upset now will be if Joseph makes it through his second season.
Review of the Rams
All by his lonesome in a new locker room, the Bronco who knows the Rams better than most dressed after a snowy practice at Dove Valley. It’s no coincidence the Broncos signed Temarrick Hemingway to their practice squad roughly a week ago. They’re short on tight ends and, oh yeah, Hemingway just so happened to be cut by the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 1. So where's all this juice coming from for the 5-0 Rams? “They’re really big on their culture. They’ve got this 'we' over 'me' thing going on,” Hemingway told me. "Everybody's positive, everybody's helping each other out.” A roster thick with all-stars doesn’t hurt, either. From running back Todd Gurley to twin bullies Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald, the Rams have built a roster that never would've happened with the team in St. Louis. The Rams in Los Angeles are the big men on the NFL's campus — and Hemingway said the vibe stems from 32-year-old coach Sean McVey. "It gives everybody’s enthusiasm a lift, you know? Everybody loves playing for (McVay) because you know he’s going to give 100 percent and he expects the same of you,” said Hemingway, who was cut by McVay and still digs his chili. OK, so where is the Broncos’ edge? Let it snow, let it snow. "I can tell you it hasn’t snowed in L.A. yet. How will they deal with it? I guess we’ll find out," Hemingway said. "It's definitely going to be something new for them."
Colorado power rankings
It's been a rare time in local sports when the top-shelf talent could rival right now. The late 90s, maybe? And the best show in CO rocks No. 29 for the Avalanche. Anyone who’s seen Nathan MacKinnon dictate a game through the infant stages of this Avs season — and snipe that wrister through Gabe Landeskog’s legs at Columbus — won't argue with the lead athlete in Colorado's current star power rankings: 1) MacKinnon 2) Nolan Arenado 3) Nikola Jokic 4) Von Miller. While it’s fair to quibble after the top spot, the Hart Trophy runner-up has a hold on No. 1. After that, Arenado's been the best player for a Rockies club that's reached consecutive postseasons, and Jokic played like an All-NBA center over the stretch run last season for the Nuggets. While the career achievement award goes to Miller, a Super Bowl MVP, pro sports is all about what-have-you-done-for-me-lately. And lately Vonnie Football has almost vanished from the Broncos defense. “He has to play well for us to win,” Joseph said. Consider Sunday against the Rams a big game for Miller, who’s had three straight games without a sack and hasn’t gone four straight since the 2016 season. What gives? Miller exited training camp with a vibrant spirit and looking like a firm candidate for defensive player of the year. But after Miller totaled "only" 10 sacks while performing at an All-Pro second-team level last year, it’s OK to wonder if this Broncos regime is simply misusing the most disruptive defender in team history.