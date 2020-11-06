Paul Klee's three random thoughts on the Broncos' game Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons:
1. Booing hurt the Broncos' feelings
Boy, these Broncos are a sensitive bunch. They’re all up in their feelings. First it's the players shooting back at fans for booing with a 21-3 halftime deficit last Sunday against the Chargers. Here was Phillip Lindsay: "That’s what fans are for. That's why they’re not playing the game." And here was Shelby Harris on 850 KOA: "That booing, that pissed me off. I’m not going to lie. I get it — the offense wasn’t doing good. But when everyone’s asking for Drew Lock to be benched, I think that’s trash and Broncos Country you need to do better.” OK, then. At least their feelings will be safe with a road game Sunday against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Whether you think the Broncos should be booed at home is another debate. But criticizing fans when you're 3-4 is never going to be a good idea. Thank goodness there’s an adult in the room. Vic Fangio, 62, deferred to rule No. 1, which is doubly true during a painful pandemic: Never go after the fans. “(Boos are) just part of pro sports. Sometimes it’s harsher than others. My Philadelphia roots know all about it,” Fangio said. “I think it’s better left alone. Fans pay their money. They can boo if they want.” Spot on.
2. The Broncos' expensive injury situation
If the Broncos don’t stay healthy the rest of the way, they have no shot of reaching the playoffs. It’s no secret they’ve been one of the unluckiest teams in terms of injuries. But with the wacky protocols around COVID-19, sound health is the No. 1 key to success in 2020. Think about this: the Broncos have 26 percent of their payroll on the injured reserve list, according to Spotrac.com. That’s the second-most in the NFL. And it’s a really big deal in 2020: of the 10 teams with the most money sidelined with injuries, only one currently has a winning record (the 5-2 Cardinals). The other nine teams have a combined record of 23-44. Apologies for all the math, but what it says is the teams that are losing are the teams that are beaten up. This Sunday the Broncos are missing their four highest-paid players — Von Miller, A.J. Bouye, Jurell Casey and Ja’Wuan James. Their fifth highest-paid player, Graham Glasgow, is a maybe due to a coronavirus positive test. Only one team has more money on the IR than the Broncos ($51 million): the 49ers ($79 million).
3. Bust a move, Drew Lock (if you win)
Dancin' Drew Lock should dance the night away — as long as he's winning. Here’s a promise on behalf of Colorado: if Lock turns into a franchise quarterback who puts the Broncos in the playoff conversation before Week 1, nobody around here will care if he raps on the sideline or cuts a rug on the field. Deal? ESPN’s Colin Cowherd got under Lock’s skin when he suggested Lock should knock it off already with the dancing. “That person might not be able to dance as well. I would be sour that way too,” Lock fired back. “Hopefully my dance moves get better in the public eye, because they’re probably not going to stop." If the wins follow, no worries. “I’m part of the younger generation of football that might have a little more fun as far as dancing goes,” Lock said. You know what’s really fun? Winning. And Denver is 3-4 as Lock owns the worst bad throw rate (24.6 percent) among QBs, Pro Football Reference says. His confidence endears when the “Ws” pile up. So will the nitpicking from the cheap seats if the “Ls” pile up.