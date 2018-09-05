Gazette columnist Paul Klee offers three observations before the Broncos host the Seahawks in Week 1:
Russell, the Seahawks muscle
OK, full disclosure: if I'm starting a team there's not a single player I'd take ahead of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Yes, the Colorado Rockies had the right idea. It was the Rockies who drafted Wilson with a fourth-round pick in 2010. And he won't soon forget — for reasons other than baseball. "I had my black suit on. I had my Rockies hat with the purple brim. I had my purple tie, my white shirt on," Wilson said. "My dad had just passed away (from cancer). I got drafted June 8 and the next day my dad passed away. So, honestly, to be quite frank, Denver has a lot of meaning and a lot of sentimental value to me. I love that place." The Yankees now own Wilson's baseball rights. But Wilson owns the Broncos. In two wins against the Broncos he's 42 for 59 with 464 passing yards and four touchdowns. While the Seahawks figure to be down after a long run of being up, there's one reason Seattle opened as only a 1.5-point underdog at Denver: Wilson. No matter the offensive line in front of him or the talent around him, Wilson is the rare quarterback who makes defensive game plans go kaput. And his pro career began right here in Colorado. "I remember being in the batting cages with (Nolan) Arenado," Wilson said. "I knew he was going to be a star, just the way he worked."
Gary Kubiak's fingerprints
No, Ol' Kubes hasn’t been arrested. That’s Pacman’s (other) job. But one glance over the Broncos’ 53-man roster proves that some of the most influential fingerprints belong to Kubiak, the team’s senior personnel adviser. From the Senior Bowl (where the Broncos coached draft pick DaeSean Hamilton) to new quarterback Case Keenum (whom Kubiak signed out of college), Kubiak's influence can be seen all over this Broncos outfit. And you know what? That’s a good thing! This rookie class is deep and smart enough to shape the franchise for the next half-decade. The Bradley Chubb pick made itself. After that? College captains and Kubiak-type guys. The likes of Courtland Sutton (who played his college ball in the Houston area, Kubiak’s stomping grounds), Hamilton, Josey Jewell and Isaac Yiadom are players as much as they are athletes. The Broncos are fortunate to have Kubiak back in the fold. It remains to be seen what is his end game — to ultimately succeed John Elway as general manager, or to operate in the shadows as a no-pressure personnel adviser. Shoot, I’d take the second one. If it fails, no one’s pointing the blame in your direction. If it succeeds — and I believe it will — local media write nice things about you. Good spot to be.
Earth to NFL players
NFL players would benefit greatly in the realm of public perception if they would take one big step back into reality. Do they not realize the majority of their fans are normal, hard-working folks who are just trying to make ends meet? Two examples just in Week 1 underscored how a chunk of pro athletes are detached from the real world: Seahawks star Earl Thomas and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. When Thomas announced he would return to the Seahawks after a preseason-long contract holdout, the All-Pro safety said on Instagram: “I’ve never let me (sic) teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten.” Welcome to the NFL, where getting paid $55 million to play a game is being disrespected. Hey, if The Gazette wants to disrespect me by giving me $55 million, please, disrespect away. Then there’s the catchy (it is!) and made-for-social-media Nike advertisement that features Kaepernick: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” Dig a little deeper, and here’s what Time.com reported on Kaepernick’s contract with Nike: it "could be worth millions of dollars a year.” Must be nice, right? Earth to the NFL: Come back to us! The air is too thin up there! It’s blurring your connection to reality! Now I’m off to win the Colorado lottery. Time to sacrifice everything.
Paul Klee, The Gazette