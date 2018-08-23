Denver sports columnist Paul Klee with three thoughts on the Broncos game at Washington on Friday:
Clip the rookie haircuts
I thought Vance Joseph and the Broncos coaching staff missed a golden opportunity to establish that new culture they keep talking about at UCHealth Training Center. By putting his foot down and banning the team’s ridiculous tradition of rookie haircuts, Joseph could have sent a subtle-but-impactful message that the Broncos must be unified in order to succeed. This team’s not good enough to win games without all factions working in unison. Plus, several of the rookies were straight-up ticked off about the haircuts (or, in Phillip Lindsay’s case, shorn eyebrows). Doesn’t it seem like building a bond with promising rookies like Josey Jewell and DaeSean Hamilton would be more beneficial to a 5-11 team that needs every advantage it can get? Credit Von Miller for standing against the foolish practice: “I’m not into that. I have never been a part of rookie cuts. It’s just not my thing. I’m a prankster. I do a lot of stuff. I like to mess with the rookies, of course, but the haircut is just not my thing.” From Courtland Sutton to Isaac Yiadom, this class of Broncos rookies has approached the NFL process like true pros. Carving a tuft of hair into Jewell’s forehead is amateur hour. And it’s encouraged by many of the same media who are routinely appalled when a troublemaker like Richie Incognito is busted for hazing. Can’t have it both ways.
Grieving the loss of a friend
I’m rooting for rookie wide receiver River Cracraft, who’s trying to make this Broncos team while playing with a heavy heart. It was in January, not that long ago, when Cracraft lost one of his closest friends. But former Washington State quarterback Tyler “Clink” Hilinski, who died of suicide, is always with Cracraft, who wears a wristband with the word “HOPE” and Hilinski’s No. 3. The wristband never comes off, and Cracraft also carries a photo of his Wazzu teammate in his locker and a sticker on his phone. “It all reminds me of him. Tyler was a really good friend of mine. I was with him (three days) before he left,” Cracraft told me. “It just kind of takes me to the good times every time I look at it. And that’s not a bunch of BS. That’s why I wear it. If I look down and see the ‘3’ it reminds me of my guy, ‘Clink.’ I miss him. We all do.” Throughout training camp, Cracraft was the first player on the practice field. His late friend is the first thing on his mind. “’Clink’ kept things real, I guess you could say. He was one of those guys who could read the room,” said Cracraft, No. 15. “If we needed to lighten up he could do it. If we needed to get serious he could do it. He was always that guy who was able to control that environment. Some quarterbacks struggle at that, some it comes to them naturally. It was very easy for him.”
Different paths, different futures?
I’m eager to see the career trajectories of two men whose path to the NFL couldn’t be more different: Garett Bolles and Alexander “A.J.” Johnson. Bolles was a first-round pick, Johnson an undrafted free agent. Each is 26 years old. Each has a professional resume that remains mostly blank: Bolles, because his rookie year at left tackle was all over the place; Johnson, because he hasn’t played football in three years due to a court case in which he was acquitted of rape. What do the Broncos have in Bolles? They don’t know yet. What do the Broncos have in Johnson? They don’t know yet. Bolles is the starting left tackle, and it says here the Broncos will find a place for Johnson on the 53-man roster. ESPN.com draft guru Jeff Legwold told me that Johnson would have been a borderline first-round pick coming out of Tennessee before his legal issues surfaced. At 240 pounds and ripped, Johnson certainly looks the part, and it’s not difficult to imagine Johnson and rookie Josey Jewell as Denver’s future at linebacker. There’s no doubt Anderson is ecstatic to have a second chance . Is Bolles, the first-rounder, in love with the game? Bringing your kid around at every opportunity is something veterans — or guys who only have a few seasons left — often do. Health must be a concern for Bolles, who has left a game and a practice on a golf cart due to injury.