Gazette columnist Paul Klee has three observations leading into Thursday Night Football:
Taken out of context
While the alternative makes for a juicier and more controversial sound byte, John Elway’s "fighting for our lives" comment didn't sound to me like it was directed at Vance Joseph. It came off as a football lifer who knows 3-4 is recoverable, while 2-5 is shoveling dirt on a season’s grave. "It’s a broken record right now,” Elway told the team’s website. “We’ve got to change some things and things have to change this week.” Now that’s directed at Joseph. But here we are parsing words and reading between the lines. All that matters: Joseph’s career as Broncos coach should be over no matter what happens Thursday night at Arizona. Eight- and four-game losing streaks are bat signals announcing a coach is the wrong coach, and it was a risky hire to begin with. It will never add up how smart football people — Gary Kubiak, Adam Gase, Marvin Lewis among them — vouched for Joseph as a leader of men and then the whole thing went kersplat. There’s no doubt his system was hamstrung by low-brow quarterback play. But it wasn’t quarterback play that implored Joseph to high-5 players when they deserved a kick in the pants. It's a lack of discipline that precluded the end of this era. Now the question should be when, not if.
Pick on somebody your own size
First, it was Aqib Talib threatening a fight with a man named Harry Douglas. "When I see his ass in Atlanta, I’m going to beat his ass!” Talib said after a game at Tennessee in 2016. (Those with faulty memories like myself might be thinking: “Who’s Harry Douglas?”) And this week at UCHealth Training Center, none other than Von Miller stepped out of character and tossed barbs at the 1-5 Arizona Cardinals: “Make sure you put that up there. We’re gonna kick their ass.” Anyone else long for the days when the Broncos picked fights with Handsome Tom and the Patriots? Or caught hands with league MVP Cam Newton and the Panthers? You are who you squabble with. And the Broncos have devolved into scrapping with NFL nobodies. Next year’s schedule is set to include the so-so Titans and Lions... and contenders like the Packers and Vikings. Here’s hoping any bad blood involves the latter, not the former. “I wouldn’t say it’s a must-win, but we are gonna kick their ass,” Miller said. Hey, maybe Vonnie Football's gamesmanship triggers the Broncos. But overall... sigh.
Let the young dogs eat
Toss this one in the idea slow cooker and let it simmer: Gary Kubiak and John Harbaugh had a successful-if-brief run together in Baltimore. There sure were a lot of empty seats when the Broncos played at Baltimore in Week 3, and nobody brings the band back together like the Broncos. If both teams enter the offseason ready for a change of scenery, let’s hold the reunion in Colorado. (I'll grill up some neighborhood-famous green chili cheeseburgers for the party.) When there's a change in Denver, the new guy will have some young and gifted talent to work with. Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and Courtland Sutton have combined for 970 yards from scrimmage — the fifth-most for a rookie trio since 1970. This Thursday night affair feels like a college bowl game: which side wants to be there the most? If this season continues to slip away, the Broncos' challenge will be keeping some of their veterans engaged. But the young fellas are playing on prime time for the first time and don’t yet know the difference between a season of promise and one that’s going down the tubes. When in doubt of who should play, roll with the rookies.