Paul Klee's three observations as the Broncos host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday:
Baker Mayfield, Class of '18 quarterbacks a cautionary tale for Broncos
Baker Mayfield’s act was cute and awesome at Oklahoma. These days the Browns quarterback comes off as a pouting baby as the going gets tough. Last week Mayfield took offense to a reporter’s line of questioning, threw a fit and walked out of a press conference. Come on, dude. I don’t remember Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or John Elway letting silly sports media get the best of them. But the struggles of the celebrated quarterback class of 2018 should be a cautionary tale for Broncos fans eager to see Denver take a quarterback with its high pick in the 2020 draft. Peep the carnage: No. 1 pick Mayfield (31st-ranked passer rating), No. 3 Sam Darnold (32nd), No. 7 Josh Allen (28th) and No. 10 Josh Rosen (worst passer rating in the NFL). Only No. 32 pick Lamar Jackson, who checks in with the 16th passer rating and 5-2 record as Joe Flacco’s successor in Baltimore, has held up as a first-round pick. The lesson here: NFL quarterbacking is hard. Why make it harder by lashing out sports media, most of whom desire to celebrate the athletes they cover and make them sound a lot cooler than they really are.
Chris Harris Jr.: Bronco Forever?
Vic Fangio, poet, on the anticlimactic trade deadline: “I think it was much adieu about not much.” (Sidenote: Fangio’s material is too on-brand to think he enters a press conference without a script.) At issue was the status of Chris Harris Jr., whose expiring contract made him a two-month rental for a prospective trade partner. Did the Broncos do the right thing in hanging on to No. 25, when Denver’s asking price was a second-round pick? Depends on one thing and one thing only: If the Broncos can re-sign Harris to a long-term contract when the season’s over. When Harris was told John Elway expressed desire to bring him back after this season, he said: “That’s a lot better than what I’ve heard in the past,” a sign Harris is open to the idea as well. But we’ll watch what they do, not what they say. Harris is 30 and played some safety at the University of Kansas, portending a smooth transition later in his career. Tough to gauge the life of a cornerback — Champ Bailey retired at 36, Darrelle Revis at 33, Charles Woodson at 39. If the Broncos can’t agree to a new contract with Harris, they blew it at the deadline.
Bobby Allen: one proud father of Broncos starting quarterback Brandon Allen
When I reached Bobby Allen by phone, the father of Broncos starting quarterback Brandon Allen was finishing up practice at the University of Arkansas, where he’s in his 20th season on the football staff. Football’s what the Allen family knows. “Our kids kinda grew up coming out here after school. Jumping on the (tackling) dummies, hanging out with the players,” said Allen, a former Arkansas defensive coordinator who now oversees NFL relations. “Brandon, he loved being around.” A lifer, literally, Brandon Allen won’t be overwhelmed by the stage as he takes his first snap as an NFL quarterback. Forty-games at an SEC program and a life spent in the game will prevent it. “We’ve grown up with all that,” the senior Allen said. “As a parent, you just get antsy and nervous for your son to go out and play to his ability.” Play nice, Broncos Country. Brandon Allen’s family will be in attendance on Sunday. And the Colorado connections go way back: Bobby Allen was on Bill McCartney’s second and third coaching staffs at CU-Boulder. “During the lean years,” Bobby said with a laugh. “What I remember is just how Coach Mac was sure of what he was doing, sure of how he was approaching the process. He was building a toughness that he brought from Michigan.” Big day for Brandon Allen on Sunday. Big day for Dad, too. “Even-keeled,” Bobby Allen said. “Brandon doesn’t get rattled. He'll be OK.”