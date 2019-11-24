Paul Klee's Rapid Reactions from the frigid expanse of Erie County and Buffalo's New Era Field:
1. It’s time. Drew Lock time. Start the rookie quarterback next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Draw something out of a lost season that hit another low Sunday in a 20-3 loss to the so-so Buffalo Bills. See if the kid’s been doing his homework. The Broncos can’t keep going down the same dead-end road and expect different results. Brandon Allen is a cool story, but losses to the Vikings and Bills exposed the former sixth-round draft pick for what he is, a nice backup. (Nothing wrong with that, either. Keeping Allen with the Broncos would solve their backup quarterback issues.) If the 3-8 Broncos don’t play Lock next Sunday at home against the Chargers, when exactly is the correct time?
2. Josh Allen was still on the board when the Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb in 2018. After the Bills quarterback skedaddled all over New Era Field, sliding in and out of Broncos tackles, it’s worth asking: What boxes did he not check? Allen fits the mold of a John Elway quarterback: big body and arm (6-foot-5, 237 pounds), plus athlete, swag for days. But Elway passed, a serious vote of confidence in Chubb. Thanks to his legs, if not his arm, Allen guided the Bills on a pair of long scoring drives (156 total yards) in the first half. The howling wind and below-freezing wind chill surely impacted the passing games of both teams, but Allen’s ability to scramble out of pressure doomed the Broncos. The ex-Wyoming Cowboy had 51 rushing yards before halftime. The Broncos shouldn’t make the same mistake in 2020. With a top-10 draft pick probably in April, the Broncos must heavily consider taking a quarterback. Yes, again.
3. The entire lower bowl at New Era Field is standing-room only. The Bills Mafia never sat down — an impressive feat considering the Broncos offense would put anyone to sleep. Since the first half at Minnesota, Denver’s offense has been a big bowl of ugh. Three points in the second half at Minnesota. Shut out in the first half at Buffalo. The Broncos have scored six points over the last six quarters. Who can forget Peyton Manning’s spectacular 18th Airborne offense in 2013? The slog we're watching now is the complete opposite. The Broncos failed to score a touchdown for the first time since October 2017 — 37 games ago.
4. November in Erie County? Hey, it could have been worse. While the swirling wind gusts didn’t faze the hearty locals, they certainly impacted the game plans of both teams. Brandon Allen struggled to command any passes over 10 yards. Josh Allen often eschewed passing attempts in favor of quarterback scrambles, though he did hit a beauty of a touchdown pass, straight into the wind, to John Brown. Perhaps the finest play of the day actually came from a kicker, Brandon McManus, who powered a 45-yard field goal through the uprights — directly into the wind. McManus’s heavy leg provided Denver’s only points.
5. OK, so all is not lost. The Broncos have found a cornerstone player in Justin Simmons. For a franchise with a proud tradition at safety, that’s a big deal. Simmons grabbed his third interception of the season, tying a career high. He’s had at least two picks in each of his four seasons. And how Simmons reacted to the interception showed he’s growing comfortable in his role as a defensive leader: the mild-mannered Simmons immediately woofed back at the Bills Mafia behind the end zone. Extending Simmons’ contract — keeping him a Bronco for the long haul — ranks high on Elway’s to-do list.