Paul Klee's five quick observations from the Broncos' loss at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday:
1. Adam Vinatieri's 51-yard field goal sent the Colts to an improbable victory. Long before that, one sequence on Sunday summed up the Broncos’ season: With a first-and-goal scenario in the second quarter, the Broncos elected to run three consecutive passing plays. They didn’t trust the offensive line could block a run play, and the offensive line proved it can’t block a pass play. The Broncos settled for a 21-yard field goal instead of a touchdown, again. Point to coaching. Point to personnel (elsewhere). Point to quarterback Joe Flacco. But the issues on the offensive line are at the core of Denver’s freefall since Super Bowl 50. The O-Line must be priority No. 1. Stumbling into the midpoint at 2-6, the Broncos must be sellers.
2. Courtland Sutton is a gift to Broncos Country. Anyone else having Brandon Marshall flashbacks? (The good one, not the checked-out linebacker.) Sutton last season struggled to produce after the Broncos traded away Demaryius Thomas. But his first game this season after the Broncos traded Emmanuel Sanders was a beauty: three catches, 72 yards — through three quarters. And that doesn’t include the five pass interference flags he helped draw. Sutton can be one of the Broncos’ greats. Now they must find a respectable No. 2 wideout to join him.
3. Vic Fangio and Frank Reich go way back — back to the Carolina Panthers’ debut as a franchise. Fangio, the defensive coordinator, and Reich, the starting quarterback, helped bring the Panthers into existence in 1995. Sunday, almost a quarter-century later, Fangio redeemed himself from the defensive debacle against Matt Moore and the Kansas City Chiefs. His defense did its job, almost to the final horn, holding Jacoby Brissett and the Colts offense to 12 points through three quarters. But another last-2-minutes meltdown doomed the Broncos.
4. You guys take Phillip Lindsay. If I’m choosing Coloradans for my team it starts with Dalton Risner on offense and Mike Purcell on defense. On one snap, Risner picked up Lindsay — literally — and tossed him an extra 2 yards. Risner seemed to take personally the opportunity to join All-World offensive guard Quenton Nelson on the same field. Then there’s Purcell, whose 320 pounds has given Denver the girth it sorely missed. As for Lindsay, he’s showing signs of becoming Denver’s Draymond Green, kicking a Colt where a man shouldn’t be kicked. To recap Lindsay’s first two seasons in the NFL: ejected from a game at Baltimore for throwing a punch, threw another punch in training camp and, on Sunday, kicked a Colt in the, um, groin. NFL players remember these things, and the end result will not be a good thing for Lindsay.
5. The Broncos have no feel for the game. How does one define feel? Alexander Johnson drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty with 1:29 left in regulation, gifting the Colts an extra 15 yards. That’s feel. Chris Harris Jr. stopping on a pass play that left TY Hilton just open enough for a long pass play with 1:39 left. That’s feel. Rich Scangarello calling a play that ran 175-pound Phillip Lindsay directly into a mass of bodies at the line of scrimmage. That’s feel. The Broncos are 2-6. Sell, sell, sell.