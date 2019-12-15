Paul Klee's rapid reactions from the blizzard at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday:
1. Drew Lock is no Patrick Mahomes. Then again, no one is or ever has been. With a wind chill of 15 degrees at kickoff and sideways snow, Mahomes made it look easy in yet another beatdown of the Broncos. Did the Chiefs quarterback even notice the brutal elements as he completed 22 of his first 26 passes? Is Mahomes even human? It’s unfair to compare Lock, a rookie quarterback, to Mahomes, the reigning MVP of the NFL. But it’s OK to acknowledge greatness. Even if Lock turns into a player, it’s Mahomes who owns the AFC West. He’s the greatest football player I've ever seen.
2. The Broncos were formally eliminated from playoff contention, in part, because they didn't give Lock enough help. Punting was a challenge in the gusty winds and slippery playing field, but the defense didn’t force Kansas City to punt until 6:15 was left in the third quarter. The offensive line couldn’t protect Lock, who hit the frozen turf at least a dozen times. Toss in seven penalties in the first half, and the Broncos never gave themselves a chance to win. Yes, Lock’s emergence was the key to consecutive wins. But the Broncos also played more disciplined games vs. the Chargers and Texans. Not on Sunday. Death by inches made a salty, painful return, and the Broncos are guaranteed a third-straight losing season for the first time since 1972.
3. And just like that, rookie tight end Noah Fant became the centerpiece of the Broncos offense. When Fant is cooking, the Broncos offense has a chance. When he’s a ghost, the Broncos manage only three points through three quarters. Take this drive in the second quarter, for example: offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello dialed up a sweet pass from Lock to Fant on fourth-and-1 that secured a Broncos first down. Nice! But Fant sustained a shoulder injury during the play and didn’t return to the series. The drive promptly stalled inside the 20-yard line. The question with Fant isn’t his ability to play tight end. It’s going to be his ability to stay healthy. Now he has shoulder, hip and foot injuries.
4. Ever since the Broncos the traded away Demaryius Thomas, the wide receiving group has struggled to get open. (Emmanuel Sanders excluded.) The top priorities for the next draft: offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver. The latter must be one the late Al Davis would love: the fast kind. The difference between Kansas City’s speed and Denver’s speed was jarring. While it seemed the Chiefs pass-catchers were open from kickoff to final horn, the Broncos were unable to separate — even with the snow-covered field, a big help for players on offense. Fortunately for the Broncos, the 2020 draft class is considered to be one of the best wide receiver classes in league history. Go get one, if not two.
5. It was so cold at Arrowhead Stadium the locals began leaving the game at halftime, a steady stream of red break lights vanishing into the distant snow. The snow began dumping Sunday morning and was still dumping when the Broncos trudged off the field with a ninth-straight loss to the Chiefs. And Kansas City-area native Drew Lock had a homecoming to forget. Lock looked like the rookie he is in taking his first loss as the starting quarterback. Forget about the interception in the end zone. That was simply a competitor trying to make something happen while trailing by three touchdowns. It’s his confidence in the pocket the Broncos should be concerned about. They must be careful with Lock, who could start hearing footsteps and seeing ghosts if they don’t find some pass protection and find it quickly.