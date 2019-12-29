Paul Klee's rapid reactions from the Broncos' season finale on Sunday against the Raiders:
1. When Drew Lock watches film of himself, he sees a "gunslinger." That’s the description he’s used the most. But through five games with Lock as the starting quarterback, the new guy in town has played more like Alex Smith. Perhaps Lock develops into the rip-roaring, air-it-out quarterback that Colorado covets. Shoot, he's 4-1 as a starter, even if the stats (177 passing yards Sunday) aren't there. But so far his combination of check-downs and eager scrambles remind of Smith, the former Chiefs quarterback. Hey, nothing wrong with that. Alex Smith has made $161 million in the NFL. But the jury’s still out on Lock as the quarterback who can lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl. There’s no doubt John Elway and the Broncos will give him all the weapons he needs to win big here.
2. Eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards was a big deal to Phillip Lindsay. He spoke about it throughout the week leading into the season finale, thanking his family, his teammates, his coaches for the opportunity to reach the magic number for a second consecutive season. And deep in the fourth quarter Lindsay became the first undrafted free agent to reach 1,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons. Now on to the next chapter of Lindsay’s career: winning. Between CU and the NFL, he’s had one winning record in seven seasons. The long runs look cool, but the 1- and 2-yard gains are killers. Yes, Denver must consider drafting a running back — perhaps as early as the third round.
3. Good on Trey Marshall and Shelby Harris. The Broncos defensive back earned his spot on the field Sunday — and made the most of his opportunity. Marshall, who played only on special teams as a rookie last season, executed the play of the game when he stripped the ball away from the Raiders. The Broncos recovered, and Drew Lock soon found Andrew Beck for the game’s first touchdown. Denver’s secondary will see big changes this offseason. Marshall stated his case in Week 17. And Harris, the veteran defensive lineman, knocked down a 2-point conversion attempt to clinch the win.
4. The third quarter was painful for the Broncos. First, Von Miller walked slowly off the field with an arm on a trainer’s shoulder. The $17 million pass-rusher was met at the sideline by four more trainers. Next, Courtland Sutton left the field and went straight to the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion. (The Raiders were charged with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after Sutton was drilled in the head.) Miller returned to the game and thrilled the crowd with a fourth-quarter sack that moved him past Elvis Dumervil for sole possession of 26th place on the NFL's all-time sacks list.
5. America is raising an entire generation of mutton busters on participation trophies. Case in point: the annual halftime tradition of sheep vs. child unfolded Sunday afternoon at Mile High. One by one, the tiny sheep-riders mounted their wild steed ... and immediately were tossed to the turf. Yet each one was still escorted to the winner’s circle for a trophy presentation. When will the madness stop?