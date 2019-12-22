Paul Klee's rapid reactions from Denver's win over Detroit on Sunday:

1. I’m hopeful for Drew Lock. Not sold, but hopeful. Hopeful because the quarterback has an arm you draft in the first round. His lobbed pass to Tim Patrick for 14 yards and a first down was a thing of beauty. Hopeful because Lock reminds me of — wait for it — Colorado's No. 1 nemesis, Philip Rivers. The cocky throws into narrow spaces, wearing his emotions on his sleeve, the trash talk. Hopeful because the offensive line had three new players — Patrick Morris, Austin Schlottmann, Jake Rodgers — when Lock led the Broncos 75 yards for a win-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hopeful, but not sold. Hey, beats the alternative.

2. I’m hopeful for Vic Fangio. Not sold, but hopeful. He’s working with a skeleton crew on ‘D’. He’s gone through more corners than a NASCAR driver. He’s missing linemen Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis and introduced linebacker A.J. Johnson, a virtual rookie. Still, you can’t be sold after the Lions, with someone named David Blough at quarterback, marched through Fangio’s ‘D’ to open both halves — scoring drives of 68 and 75 yards. Hopeful, but not sold. Again, beats the alternative.

3. Good for DaeSean Hamilton. While he brought his struggles on himself, always good to see a young player rebound from failure. Hamilton had six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown through three quarters. Sunday brought Hamilton his most catches this season and first touchdown since Week 13 of last season. Perhaps the second-year wide receiver heard the murmurs the Broncos will be wideout-shopping at the 2020 draft. He needed a game like this after several key drops this season.

4. Better start quick in 2020, coach Fangio. Broncos fans are operating on the shortest of fuses. The first boos arrived with 11:27 left in the first half when the home team punted for the second time in two possessions. The second round of boos followed when the Lions returned the third punt for a touchdown. Just like that, 10-0, Lions. Is it any wonder there were 9,674 no-shows reported Sunday? Mile High regulars have heard more boos over the past three seasons than over the previous 30.

5. The play of the game, given the season, unfolded in the first quarter. Drew Lock, play-action, finds Broncos wideout DaeSean Hamilton, who is tackled by cornerback Darius Slay. We are left to assume the play was called: One horse open ... Slay. Merry Christmas, all.