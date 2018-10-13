TOM BRADY-CERVEZA
Tom Brady faces Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in an early battle for AFC supremacy. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa, Archivo)

 Charles Krupa
Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (unless there’s a BWO hatch on the South Platte):

1. Chargers (minus-1) at Browns

The schedule sets up for a nice lil’ winning streak for the Bolts.

2. Falcons (minus-3) vs. Bucs

Parlay the Over (57) and donate the winnings to Trout Unlimited.

3. Chiefs vs. Patriots (Under 59)

Too many points, even for Handsome Tom vs. Patrick Mahomes.

-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 9-6-1 (last week: 0-3 ATS)

