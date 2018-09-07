Klee's Spread Offense
Legalized sports gambling is coming. Sundays during the NFL season, The Gazette’s Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread that he would make (with Woody Paige’s money):
1. Dolphins (plus-1) vs. Titans: Miami coach Adam Gase is flipping the culture on South Beach. He couldn’t ask for a better opener than facing Marcus Mariota (9-12 on the road) at home.
2. Broncos vs. Seahawks (Over 42): Case Keenum joked he didn’t know the "No Fly Zone's" nickname, and Seattle's "Legion of Boom" is now the Legion of Whom? Don’t be shocked at a shootout.
3. Bears (plus-7.5) vs. Packers: Rivalry games usually are a wagering no-go. Exceptions are made when the spread hits a touchdown or more ... and Khalil Mack joins the 'dogs at the last minute.
Klee’s 2018 ATS record: 0-0.