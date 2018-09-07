Broncos Dolphins Football
Caption +

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph greets Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 35-9. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee
Show MoreShow Less

Klee's Spread Offense

Legalized sports gambling is coming. Sundays during the NFL season, The Gazette’s Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread that he would make (with Woody Paige’s money):

1. Dolphins (plus-1) vs. Titans: Miami coach Adam Gase is flipping the culture on South Beach. He couldn’t ask for a better opener than facing Marcus Mariota (9-12 on the road) at home.

2. Broncos vs. Seahawks (Over 42): Case Keenum joked he didn’t know the "No Fly Zone's" nickname, and Seattle's "Legion of Boom" is now the Legion of Whom? Don’t be shocked at a shootout.

3. Bears (plus-7.5) vs. Packers: Rivalry games usually are a wagering no-go. Exceptions are made when the spread hits a touchdown or more ... and Khalil Mack joins the 'dogs at the last minute.

Klee’s 2018 ATS record: 0-0.

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Tags

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

Load comments