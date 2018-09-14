Legalized sports gambling is coming. On NFL Sundays, Gazette columnist Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) that he would make (with David Ramsey’s money):
1. Bucs (plus-3) vs. Eagles: When one side has 80 percent of the money — like Philly in this one — it’s an eye-catcher. Feeling plucky after our perfect Week 1? Take Tampa Bay straight up.
2. Panthers (plus-6) at Falcons: Yes, we like the Falcons to win the game and avoid an 0-2 start to the season. But a touchdown spread seems too wide with Cam Newton cookin’ in Carolina.
3. Steelers (minus-5) vs. Chiefs: Thanks to jilted son Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh has the feel of a team that’s playing with something to prove. Don’t be shocked if this one’s over by halftime.
Bonus bet: Cowboys (minus-3) vs. Giants.
- Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 3-0.