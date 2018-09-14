Chiefs Moving To Mahomes Football
FILE- In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver.

 Joe Mahoney
Legalized sports gambling is coming. On NFL Sundays, Gazette columnist Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) that he would make (with David Ramsey’s money):

1. Bucs (plus-3) vs. Eagles: When one side has 80 percent of the money — like Philly in this one — it’s an eye-catcher. Feeling plucky after our perfect Week 1? Take Tampa Bay straight up.

2. Panthers (plus-6) at Falcons: Yes, we like the Falcons to win the game and avoid an 0-2 start to the season. But a touchdown spread seems too wide with Cam Newton cookin’ in Carolina.

3. Steelers (minus-5) vs. Chiefs: Thanks to jilted son Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh has the feel of a team that’s playing with something to prove. Don’t be shocked if this one’s over by halftime.

Bonus bet: Cowboys (minus-3) vs. Giants.

- Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 3-0. 

