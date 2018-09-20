Klee's Spread Offense: NFL picks for Week 3
Legalized sports gambling is coming. On Sundays during the season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (if his losses went on an expense report):
1. Dolphins (minus-3) vs. Raiders: After seeing the Raiders up close, wins are hard to find on the schedule. Jon Gruden’s roster doesn’t need an upgrade. It needs a time machine back to 2012.
2. Saints (plus-3) at Falcons: Yes, I do think it’s strange Maroon 5 was chosen to play halftime at Atlanta’s Super Bowl. That's a stage made for Outkast. But that's all the time we’ll spend on it.
3. Redskins (plus-3) vs. Packers: This seems too good to be true. That’s usually bad for bettors.
-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 5-2 (last week: 2-2).