Seahawks, Panthers chasing same wild-card possibilities
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. Newton is 2-5 all-time against the Seahawks. He'll face the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25.

 Carlos Osorio
Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (unless the Nuggets need a few bucks to extend Jamal Murray):

1. Chargers (minus-14.5) vs. Bengals — After seeing Bengals, don’t see how they win a game

2. Panthers (pick 'em) at Browns — You’re my boy, Cam! How about a cover for your old pals?

3. Seahawks (minus-3) vs. Vikings — Rule No. 1: Seahawks at home in prime time? Take ‘em

-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 17-13-1 (Last week: 1-2 ATS)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

