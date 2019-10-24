Who has the edge at Lucas Oil Stadium — The House that Peyton built? Indy, Paul Klee writes.
Offense
With (Colts draft pick) John Elway and (Colt-turned-Bronco) Peyton Manning, these teams share a delightful QB history (for Broncos fans). If only Denver could raid Indy of its current QB. With Andrew Luck retired, Jacoby Brissett is on pace to lead the NFL with 37 touchdowns. Wow.
Advantage: Colts
Defense
Why is Chris Harris Jr. still a Bronco? His frustrations over three years suggest Harris won’t be re-signing with Denver after this season. If Emmanuel Sanders, 32, landed a third- and fourth-round draft pick via trade, a 30-year-old Pro Bowl cornerback like Harris would return a haul.
Advantage: Colts
Special teams
Only one team has a lower punting average than the Broncos. Plus, did you see that failed fake punt against the Chiefs? Sheesh. It’s not been a banner season for coordinator Tom McMahon, who returns to the scene of another disaster he designed — the Colts' infamous fake punt against the Patriots.
Advantage: Colts
Coaching
With Sanders playing for the 49ers on Sunday, let’s see how Courtland Sutton handles the extra attention from the opposing defense — and if Rich Scangarello moves to get the ball to Sutton more often. The 24-year-old is on pace for a 1,000-yard season in Year 2.
Advantage: Colts
Prediction
Sunday’s the midpoint of the season — and only six of 16 AFC teams show a winning record. The Colts (4-2) are one, barely, thanks to one-score wins over the Titans (3-4), Falcons (1-6), Chiefs (5-2) and Texans (4-3). Denver still has five current playoff teams on its remaining schedule.
Klee’s pick: Colts (minus-6.5) 20, Broncos 16 (Record: 2-5 overall, 2-5 ATS)