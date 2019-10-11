Who has the edge on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High? The Broncos are in for a serious battle against the Titans, Paul Klee writes:
Offense
Don’t hold your breath for the Broncos to unveil rookie QB Drew Lock after the Week 10 bye. “I just feel in this league, especially if you’re a spread quarterback, the ability to not play early on is everything and to gain confidence and learn from others,” coordinator Rich Scangarello said.
Advantage: Broncos
Defense
The Tennessean wrote this about the Titans’ ‘O’: “Against a Broncos defense that has mustered just five sacks (tied for worst in the NFL), this is a get-right game.” Ouch. You going to take that, Von Miller and Co.? Denver’s 'D' exposed Marcus Mariota last time around (88 passing yards).
Advantage: Titans
Special teams
Despite the struggles on special teams, coordinator Tom McMahon hasn’t seen his status called into question. That speaks to Vic Fangio’s belief it’s a depth issue, not a coach issue. Giving the edge to the Titans, who just waived their kicker, speaks to the severity of Denver’s problems here.
Advantage: Titans
Coaching
One Titans blog published the headline “Mike Vrabel’s seat is getting warmer.” But Fangio, whose Panthers defense once tried to trade for the ex-Patriots linebacker, suggested the Titans are a reflection of their head coach: “They’re tough, play tough, play smart, play relentless.”
Advantage: Broncos
Prediction
When the Broncos face media, they echo whatever Fangio told them in the locker room. So it makes sense their media-is-against-us mantra originated with Fangio. “You guys just don’t understand,” as Phillip Lindsay said. With K.C. (4-1) and Indy (3-2) up next, a win here is a must.
Klee’s pick: Broncos (minus-2.5) 20, Titans 19 (Record: 1-4 overall, 2-3 ATS)