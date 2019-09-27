Paul Klee’s prediction for the Jaguars' visit to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday:
Offense
Folks who appreciate a thorough explanation should root for Rich Scangarello, whose weekly Q&As are a must-listen for Broncos fans. He coached 49ers tight end George Kittle, so it’s a good sign he’s high on the potential of rookie Noah Fant. “A year from now he’ll be a completely different player,” the coordinator said.
Advantage: Jaguars
Defense
The game within the game: When Von Miller declined to take questions during his weekly press conference, was it a sign the face of the franchise is ticked off or laser-focused? “I look forward to him having a great game,” linebacker Todd Davis said. Time to make that $17 million, Vonnie Football.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Brandon McManus had the offseason highlight when he caddied for Zach Johnson at The Masters. “What’s funny is there’s all these eyeballs on you, and nobody knew who I was,” McManus told The Gazette. After he missed a PAT at Green Bay, everyone’s watching him now.
Advantage: Jaguars
Coaching
Enough with the age jokes already! Now it’s Jaguars coach Doug Marrone going in on 61-year-old Vic Fangio. “When I was playing, he was coaching,” Marrone said with a laugh. Don’t worry, they’re good friends. But the honeymoon’s long over for Fangio. The new guy needs his first win. Bad.
Advantage: Jaguars
Prediction
I’ve felt better about trips to the dentist than I feel about this prediction. The Broncos are a team on the brink. After Sunday, they project as underdogs in three of the next four, and the somber mood in the locker room says they’re feeling the squeeze. Bettors, avoid this one.
Klee’s pick: Broncos (minus-3) 20, Jaguars 16 (Record: 1-2 overall, 2-1 ATS)