Paul Klee's prediction for the big Thursday night game at Empower Field at Mile High:
Offense
If you’re looking for offense in Colorado, check out the undefeated Avalanche (4.2 goals per game, second in the NHL) or Nuggets (Michael Porter Jr.’s preseason: 62 percent field goal shooting). The Broncos haven’t scored 25 points in 15 games, the worst streak in the NFL.
Advantage: Chiefs
Defense
What’s the secret behind Alexander Johnson’s emergence? “I meditate,” the 255-pound linebacker said. Johnson also bonded with Von Miller and Derek Wolfe during their offseason boxing sessions. After lacing up the gloves to fight Johnson, tracking down Tyreek Hill is NBD.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
OK, here are the rules on Diontae Spencer returning punts from inside the 10-yard line, once and for all. “The rule is we put him somewhere between the 8- and the 10-yard line. If he gets pushed back below the 8, let it go,” Vic Fangio said. With Spencer’s speed, he deserves some wiggle room.
Advantage: Chiefs
Coaching
If you think the Chiefs are lopsided now, just wait till QB Patrick Mahomes scores a $200 million payday. One of the NFL’s worst defenses won’t cure itself with all that cash tied up in the offense. K.C. fired coordinator Bob Sutton, the scapegoat. The real problem: bad defenders.
Advantage: Chiefs
Prediction
Ignore the Las Vegas betting line that pegs the Broncos as underdogs. Considering the factors — primetime at home, banged-up Mahomes, a Broncos ‘D’ that believes it’s back — this is a game Denver should win. Like Peyton Manning in 2015, Mahomes won’t finish the game (but will return soon, nothing major).
Klee’s pick: Broncos (plus-2.5) 23, Chiefs 20 (Record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 ATS)