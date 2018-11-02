Klee’s Scorecard: Houston Texans at Broncos
Offense
The Broncos’ must-see training camp matchup has been Chris Harris Jr. vs. Emmanuel Sanders, who pull no punches (but have almost come to some) in their one-on-one battles. And if Harris squares up against Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who wins? "Me. I’m that good,” Harris said.
Advantage: Texans
Defense
No one in the locker room knows the ability of Texans QB DeShaun Watson better than Bradley Chubb. The passer and pass-rusher faced off as part of the Clemson-N.C. State rivalry — and Watson once launched five TDs. "Patrick Mahomes is a pretty good comparison," Chubb said.
Advantage: Texans
Special teams
You know you've made it when special teams is something you watch from the sideline. That makes Phillip Lindsay, who at K.C. didn’t play a snap on special teams, officially an NFL thing. What if I told you the undrafted Lindsay has more rushing yards than No. 2 pick Saquon Barkley?
Advantage: Broncos
Coaching
If a team truly assumes the mood of its coach, the Broncos will come out firing Sunday. Asked if the trade of Demaryius Thomas tells the Broncos the front office is punting on this season, Vance Joseph said: "This wasn’t a white flag. This was a green flag." For the young studs, green means go.
Advantage: Texans
Intangibles
The past, present, and future point against the Broncos jumping into the playoff picture. Under Joseph they’re 0-fer in Sunday road games (past) with three left. They traded Demaryius Thomas (present). The next four foes are playoff teams (future). But pride’s a powerful motivator.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-1) 23, Texans 21 (ATS record: 4-4; Straight up: 6-2)
—Paul Klee