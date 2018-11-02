Thomas will return to Denver with Houston on Sunday
Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks to the media during a news conference at NRG Stadium in Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Demaryius Thomas' trade from the Denver Broncos to the Houston Texans wasn't so much a good-bye as a see-you-later. As in Sunday, when the Texans (5-3) visit the Broncos (3-5). (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

 Brett Coomer
Klee’s Scorecard: Houston Texans at Broncos

Offense

The Broncos’ must-see training camp matchup has been Chris Harris Jr. vs. Emmanuel Sanders, who pull no punches (but have almost come to some) in their one-on-one battles. And if Harris squares up against Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who wins? "Me. I’m that good,” Harris said.

Advantage: Texans

Defense

No one in the locker room knows the ability of Texans QB DeShaun Watson better than Bradley Chubb. The passer and pass-rusher faced off as part of the Clemson-N.C. State rivalry — and Watson once launched five TDs. "Patrick Mahomes is a pretty good comparison," Chubb said.  

Advantage: Texans

Special teams

You know you've made it when special teams is something you watch from the sideline. That makes Phillip Lindsay, who at K.C. didn’t play a snap on special teams, officially an NFL thing. What if I told you the undrafted Lindsay has more rushing yards than No. 2 pick Saquon Barkley?

Advantage: Broncos

Coaching

If a team truly assumes the mood of its coach, the Broncos will come out firing Sunday. Asked if the trade of Demaryius Thomas tells the Broncos the front office is punting on this season, Vance Joseph said: "This wasn’t a white flag. This was a green flag." For the young studs, green means go.

Advantage: Texans 

Intangibles

The past, present, and future point against the Broncos jumping into the playoff picture. Under Joseph they’re 0-fer in Sunday road games (past) with three left. They traded Demaryius Thomas (present). The next four foes are playoff teams (future). But pride’s a powerful motivator.

Advantage: Broncos

Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-1) 23, Texans 21 (ATS record: 4-4; Straight up: 6-2)

—Paul Klee

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

