The Gazette's Paul Klee needs a Chargers cover to even his record ATS. Or will the underdog Broncos swing the upset?
Offense
Conventional wisdom suggests Denver’s offense with Peyton Manning left only scorched earth in its path, and Manning’s exit is why it’s been stuck in beach sand. But with 26 more points, Case Keenum’s offense (330 points) would pass Manning’s 2015 (355). Denver’s "O" woes go way beyond the QB.
Advantage: Chargers
Defense
Bzzzz! Penalty on MNF analyst Jason Witten for targeting Bradley Roby. After re-watching the play in which Witten called out Roby for “quitting,” I have no doubt Witten’s jab at Roby was personal. Play went right. Roby was left. Score was 27-14 with 2 minutes left. Come on, man.
Advantage: Chargers
Special teams
Thanks to special teams, the Broncos’ first meeting with the Chargers offered a rare bright spot in a dim season. Not only did Brandon McManus boot the game-winning field goal in a 23-22 triumph, punter Colby Wadman also converted a fake punt with a first-down pass to Andy Janovich.
Advantage: Chargers
Coaching
The impossible question: If Chargers coach Anthony Lynn (20-11) and Broncos coach Vance Joseph (11-20) swapped quarterbacks, would they swap records as well? One man’s opinion: No, because Lynn once dug the Bolts from an 0-4 hole to finish 9-7. VJ’s Broncos are still descending.
Advantage: Chargers
Intangibles
Too early to forecast the 2019 season? Never. And what’s a Broncos team have to do to get an easier schedule? Current teams on the next docket include the Bears, Vikings, Colts, Packers and Texans. Never seen Lambeau Field? Here’s your chance, as the Broncos travel to Green Bay.
Advantage: Chargers
Klee’s prediction: Chargers (minus-7) 30, Broncos 17 (ATS record: 7-8; Straight up: 9-6)
—Paul Klee