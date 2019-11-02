Don't look now, but the Broncos are home underdogs to the sad-sack Cleveland Browns. Yikes. Here's Paul Klee's pick for Sunday:
Offense
Perhaps if Joe Flacco were enjoying a Pro Bowl-type season the quarterback has a right to toss Rich Scangarello under the bus. But it’s after three games with a sub-80 passer rating that Flacco shoots off his mouth? Just end the Flacco era now.
Advantage: Browns
Defense
Thanks, Chris Harris Jr,. for the laugh. As he awaits daughter No. 4 — “Any day now,” Harris said — the cornerback either slighted or credited his wife, I’m not sure. “She’ll be able to figure it out,” Harris joked. Three words, No. 25: Two dozen roses.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
OK, if you’re special teams boss Tom McMahon, your future in Colorado doesn’t look bright. Time to get weird. Punt return, we want a reverse to speedy Diontae Spencer. Kickoff team, first-quarter onside kick. Punt block, send the house. Seize the day.
Advantage: Browns
Coaching
Sillier front-office move: saddling Vic Fangio with a first-time play-caller in Rich Scangarello, or giving hot-tempered Baker Mayfield a first-time head coach in Freddie Kitchens? As bad as it is here, here's a hunch Fangio lasts longer than Kitchens.
Advantage: Broncos
Prediction
Oh, dear. Turns out, there is a level below rock bottom: losing two straight to the Browns — something Denver hasn’t done since 1974. The Broncos went 22-3 in the series since then. But after Mayfield won here last year, the streak’s in danger.
Klee’s pick: Broncos (plus-3.5) 12, Browns 10 (Record: 3-5 overall, 3-5 ATS)