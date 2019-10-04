Paul Klee's prediction for Sunday's game at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.:
Offense
No one figured Joe Flacco’s offense would be more reliable than Von Miller’s defense at the quarter post of the season. But that’s where we are, a Broncos offense that has more first downs and the same number of yards (1,397) as their opponents. And the 'D'? Zero turnovers. Still.
Advantage: Chargers
Defense
Denver’s turnover-less streak is getting eerie. It hasn’t forced a takeaway in four games, the longest streak in club history. Not only that, but the Broncos have forced only one fumble. (The Jags got it back.) In 238 snaps, not one tipped interception, one slippery ball? Not in Denver’s case.
Advantage: Chargers
Special teams
Don’t look now, but the Broncos finally found their return man: Diontae Spencer. The former Canadian Football League star has one kick return, that 60-yarder at Green Bay. Spencer also has six punt returns for 48 yards and seven fair catches. Denver trusts him. This is progress.
Advantage: Chargers
Coaching
When Gary Kubiak stepped aside after the 2016 season, the Broncos interviewed Anthony Lynn. They hired Vance Joseph instead. Three years later, Lynn is cruising along with the Chargers, who are 23-13 since he took over. Anyone out there have a mulligan the Broncos can borrow?
Advantage: Chargers
Prediction
Mom was right when she said life’s not fair. Comcast, DirectTV and DISH subscribers can’t watch the title-hunting Avalanche and Nuggets, but the 0-4 Broncos are still on the tube? Broncos Country loves to hate Philip Rivers. But it’s L.A.’s running game that will pound Denver.
Klee’s pick: Chargers (minus-6.5) 30, Broncos 17 (Record: 1-3 overall, 2-2 ATS)