Offense
If the Royce Freeman bulldozer were available to burn clock and truck defenders, perhaps the Broncos would make the Chiefs sweat. Don’t bet on it. The Broncos' offense must win the time of possession battle, and Freeman has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Ice up, Phillip Lindsay.
Advantage: Chiefs
Defense
No one in 2018 has done a better job vs. Patrick Mahomes than the Broncos. Mahomes had his lowest numbers in yards per attempt (6.76) and his second-lowest QB rating (89.5) in Week 4. But they must hit him more often. Von Miller’s sack-less in his past two trips to Arrowhead.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
If the fake punt is an option, Denver must take it. Risk a possible short field in favor of an onside kick? Got for it. Put lightning bolt Emmanuel Sanders back on a punt ... for a reverse? Call his number. The Broncos must make waves in special teams to swing the upset.
Advantage: Chiefs
Coaching
The two road wins in the Vance Joseph era: Thursdays at Indy and Arizona. But when it’s a game after a long week (after a Thursday nighter) or a bye week: ugly losses to the 0-4 Giants and 6-8 Redskins. Hmmm. Short weeks? Talent takes over. Long weeks? Over-scheming.
Advantage: Chiefs
Intangibles
It’s tempting to buy Broncos stock after that 35-point swashbuckling of the Cardinals. Did anyone else get flashbacks of the 2015 'D'? But Patrick Mahomes is no Josh Rosen. And while the sound system-enhanced crowd at Arrowhead Stadium is a vastly overrated factor, Chiefs win.
Advantage: Chiefs
Klee’s prediction: Chiefs (minus-10) 32, Broncos 20 (ATS record: 4-3; Straight up: 5-2)
—Paul Klee