Broncos at Green Packers: Who wins and why? Paul Klee has the prediction for Sunday:
Offense
His boys are sick and tired of Garett Bolles’ penchant for holding penalties. Star wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders hopes Bolles can “get that debt off his back, because it’s been happening for like two or three years.” That’s as close to “time to bench him, coach” as you’ll ever hear.
Advantage: Packers
Defense
During the Super Bowl 50 season the “No Fly Zone” grounded Aaron Rodgers with a show for the ages: 77 yards and only three first downs in the passing game. Boy, those were the days. The key: “Man-to-man” pass coverage, Chris Harris Jr. said last week. “We can’t do that now.”
Advantage: Packers
Special teams
One sure sign Vic Fangio’s had enough of an offense that can’t finish scoring drives in the end zone: trickery on special teams. Outside a 2-point conversion vs. the Bears, the Broncos have played it safe on special teams. Here’s a hunch they introduce an unexpected twist at Green Bay.
Advantage: Packers
Coaching
As the new owner of a pair of crutches, I feel you, Ja’Wuan James. Get well soon, ya hear? Soon as James returns from a knee injury — perhaps Week 4 against the Jaguars — the Broncos can insert James at right tackle and plug in Elijah Wilkinson at left tackle. Call it the Bolles Shuffle.
Advantage: Packers
Prediction
Think Vance Joseph and Case Keenum are sharing texts: “Told ya so!” with a winky emoji? Denver’s issues clearly went beyond its ex-coach and QB. Consider: four times in the past eight years the Broncos were 8-point underdogs. Twice it’s been at Green Bay (2011, Sunday). This time they cover.
Klee’s pick: Packers (minus-8) 26, Broncos 16 (Record: 0-2 overall, 1-1 ATS)