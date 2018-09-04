Klee’s Broncos Report Card: Broncos vs. Seahawks
Offense
How is an offense coordinated by Bill Musgrave supposed to look? It’s supposed to look like the third preseason game, where 11 Broncos caught a pass and Royce Freeman ran through people. All of the sudden it’s an offense with weapons. Expect Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton (vs. No. 3 cornerbacks) to thrive.
Advantage: Broncos
Defense
Here’s a twist! Broncos Country should be more concerned about the defense than the offense. There’s a feeling inside the UCHealth Training Center some members of the defense got fat and happy after Super Bowl 50. Plus, fearless Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson often treats the Broncos like a practice squad.
Advantage: Seahawks
Special teams
How can you justify giving $7 million to a punter? Set records, Marquette King. The Broncos record is 47.4 yards per punt (2011, Britton Colquitt). Considering the altitude adjustment and his own brash ego, that should be a gimme for King, who has equaled or exceeded 47.4 in each of the past two seasons.
Advantage: Seahawks
Coaching
Here’s another cool thing about sports: embattled coaches can win their way out of embattlement. It's on Vance Joseph to erase the football nightmare of 5-11, the only number that matters around these hills. He wanted a quarterback and got one. He wanted his hand-picked coaches and got them. Now it's go time ... or be gone.
Advantage: Seahawks
Intangibles
Doubts linger, but the combo of high-end talent (Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., Emmanuel Sanders) and ready-made rookies (Bradley Chubb, Josey Jewell, Phillip Lindsay, Sutton) should have Denver targeting an AFC West title. If Case Keenum stays healthy and "VJ" closes the country club, make mine 10-6. You?
Advantage: Broncos
Klee's prediction: Broncos (-2.5) 27, Seahawks 23 (ATS record: 0-0; Straight up: 0-0)
Paul Klee, The Gazette