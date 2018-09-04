NFL 2018: Turn-back-the-clock time in AFC West
File-This Aug. 18, 2018, file photo shows Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) taking the field prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Denver. Miller went bonkers when Bradley Chubb fell to the Denver Broncos with the fifth pick in the NFL draft. Chubb not only takes pressure off Miller, who hasn't been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors, but he bolsters what was already a dynamic Denver pass rush that gives opponents fits and covers a whole lot of warts in the Broncos' beleaguered secondary. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski
Klee’s Broncos Report Card: Broncos vs. Seahawks

Offense

How is an offense coordinated by Bill Musgrave supposed to look? It’s supposed to look like the third preseason game, where 11 Broncos caught a pass and Royce Freeman ran through people. All of the sudden it’s an offense with weapons. Expect Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton (vs. No. 3 cornerbacks) to thrive.

Advantage: Broncos

Defense

Here’s a twist! Broncos Country should be more concerned about the defense than the offense. There’s a feeling inside the UCHealth Training Center some members of the defense got fat and happy after Super Bowl 50. Plus, fearless Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson often treats the Broncos like a practice squad.

Advantage: Seahawks

Special teams

How can you justify giving $7 million to a punter? Set records, Marquette King. The Broncos record is 47.4 yards per punt (2011, Britton Colquitt). Considering the altitude adjustment and his own brash ego, that should be a gimme for King, who has equaled or exceeded 47.4 in each of the past two seasons.

Advantage: Seahawks

Coaching

Here’s another cool thing about sports: embattled coaches can win their way out of embattlement. It's on Vance Joseph to erase the football nightmare of 5-11, the only number that matters around these hills. He wanted a quarterback and got one. He wanted his hand-picked coaches and got them. Now it's go time ... or be gone.

Advantage: Seahawks

Intangibles

Doubts linger, but the combo of high-end talent (Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., Emmanuel Sanders) and ready-made rookies (Bradley Chubb, Josey Jewell, Phillip Lindsay, Sutton) should have Denver targeting an AFC West title. If Case Keenum stays healthy and "VJ" closes the country club, make mine 10-6. You?

Advantage: Broncos

Klee's prediction: Broncos (-2.5) 27, Seahawks 23 (ATS record: 0-0; Straight up: 0-0)

Paul Klee, The Gazette

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

