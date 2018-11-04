Paul Klee’s three quick observations from Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday:
1. Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal attempt at the final horn and the Broncos lost again. Now the question becomes, Do the Broncos have a new coach after the bye week? The Broncos are 3-6 with three AFC playoff teams next on the schedule. Yikes.
2. The Broncos traded one iron man. Then they lost another. In the return of Demaryius Thomas, who made 115 consecutive regular-season starts, Matt Paradis was lost to a broken leg, according to media reports. The expectation is that Paradis is lost for the season, a big blow to an offensive line already without Ron Leary. Paradis had initiated roughly 3,800 straight snaps. That’s 56 straight games. His injury occurred with 43 seconds left in the half, when he was taken from the field on the bed of a cart wearing a pained look on his face. Denver inserted Connor McGovern at center in his absence. On the injury front it’s starting to look like the 2013 season, with Bradley Roby, Brandon Marshall, Royce Freeman and Darian Stewart also missing Sunday’s game — with no Peyton Manning to cover the cracks. Coming up next is the bye week.
3. The Nuggets are 8-1 and haven’t hit their stride on offense. The Avalanche is 7-4-3 with six November home games to come. The Rockies just wrapped up a quick postseason series in the NLDS. And the Broncos are riding into the bye week on... the li'l red caboose. After four losses in five games, the Broncos were met with 4,222 no-shows at Mile High. They missed Demaryius Thomas’ 61 receiving yards in the first quarter — his best quarter of the season — and the Broncos’ fifth loss in six games. This season’s not over yet, but you could see over from Mile High.
