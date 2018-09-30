Paul Klee’s three quick observations from a festive Coors Field on Sunday:
1. Before the chants of "Beat L-A! Beat L-A" echoed through Coors Field on Sunday, the purple-colored glasses scenario for the Rockies had them winning the National League West and resting staff co-ace German Marquez until the division series. But the Dodgers also won on Sunday, forcing a Game 163 at Dodger Stadium (ESPN). Consider this the second-best scenario: the Rox will have their two best arms on the mound to open the post-162-game season. German Marquez (2-0 with a 2.57 ERA this season against the Dodgers) is the likely candidate to take the mound Monday. In two starts at Dodgers Stadium he’s been even better (1.20 ERA). Opposing the Rockies is expected to be another 23-year-old, right-hander Walker Buehler (0-1, 2.60 ERA against the Rockies). The Dodgers won the season series 12-7. They own the third-best odds to win the World Series, best in the National League. The Rockies? They’re the least likely playoff team to win it all, according to the moneymakers at Bovada. One thing’s certain: Marquez is the right guy to get Rocktober started in earnest, followed by Kyle Freeland in the wild card or to open the NLDS.
2. Buddy Black is loving this stretch run. As he left the media interview room after Saturday’s loss to the Nationals, Black shouted at the assembled wretches: "You guys coming tomorrow? Great stuff! Come tomorrow!” If that’s the skipper after a tough defeat, imagine when the Rockies need a pinch-runner in the ninth inning on Monday and Black inserts Matt Holliday, whose successful slide beat Black’s Padres in Colorado’s previous appearance in a Game 163. (Fun fact: this Game 163 arrives 11 years to the day of the Rockies' most memorable win.) OK, so that’s not going to happen. Holliday’s here for his heavy bat, not his heavy legs. It’s going to take a stroke of magic to steal one from the Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium. Who’s the baseball hero that is going to emerge? Put my $5 on David Dahl, who enters overtime having punched a home run in six of seven games. Handsome Dave’s three-run homer on Sunday sealed the deal.
3. Flashback to the losing locker room in the wild card game a year ago: no one took the loss harder than Charlie Blackmon. He even altered his approach to this season to be sure he was rested for a playoff run. Sunday, in Game 162, Blackmon hit for the cycle, the ninth in team history. The usual suspects followed the leadoff man's lead. Coors Field was up for grabs as the Rockies built a 7-0 lead before the seventh-inning stretch. Another sellout crowd of 47,833 carried the home team onto the field with a standing ovation, and it was the usual suspects who kept the ballpark poppin'. Nolan Arenado followed with two home runs (and three defensive plays that made you hope and pray he finishes his career in Colorado). Tyler Anderson, aspiring fly fisher, pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings. And it must be remembered how longtimer Carlos Gonzalez beat out a grounder and stretched a single into a double earlier in the series. Those three took the wild card loss as hard as anyone. And no one would take more pleasure from ending the Dodgers' five-year reign atop the NL West.
