Paul Klee’s three takeaways on Christmas Eve from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum:
1. Christmas Eve in the Black Hole? The only guarantee was getting weird. So why not a 99-yard punt return to start the scoring? Broncos punter Colby Wadman appeared to bury the Raiders inside the 2-yard line. But Oakland’s Dwayne Harris had other ideas. Harris scooped the ball at the 1-yard line and outran eight Broncos on the punt coverage unit. Black Hole bedlam ensued. As expected in "Klee with Three," this one had all the makings of the 2016 game in which the Broncos trailed 20-0 at halftime. The Broncos walked into a madhouse. The Raiders played above their heads. Once in a while along comes a game where you have no shot. This was one.
2. Fair or not, there can be no debate. The Vance Joseph era must end on New Year's Day. The Broncos were flagged for 12 men on the field and delay of game (on 4th-and-1). And that was in the first half alone. To wrap this disaster with a silver-and-black bow, the Raiders built their first 14-point lead of the season in the second quarter. And the Joseph era will end in infamy, a guarantee the Broncos will suffer back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the 1970s. When Pat Bowlen next year is inducted into the Hall of Fame, the committee no longer can boast he had more Super Bowl appearances than losing seasons. Now it's seven of both. Humbug.
3. Phillip Lindsay’s first and possibly only date with the denizens of the Black Hole began about you might expect. As he exited the tunnel for pregame warmups, Colorado’s finest was met with a, ahem, spirited welcome that put Raider Nation on the naughty list. And Lindsay gave it right back with his own colorful language. Lindsay left the game in the second half with what was called a hand injury. He appeared to be in significant pain on the sideline as the athletic training staff wrapped his bum hand. Midway through the first half, Lindsay broke free and broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the season. That made the 2018 Broncos the first team to have a 1,000-yard rookie (Lindsay) and a 10-sack rookie (Bradley Chubb). A brighter future starts with those two. And don't forget rookie DaeSean Hamilton, who scored the Broncos' first touchdown, or Courtland Sutton, who scored the second. Merry Christmas, friends.