Paul Klee's three quick thoughts from Game 4 at AT&T Center in San Antonio — in relation to his three-step plan for a Nuggets recovery:
1. Defense. How did the Nuggets tie the series at 2-2 and regain home-court advantage in a game they trailed by 12 points after one quarter? Old-school hustle, baby. In the words of former Avalanche coach Patrick Roy: “Balls on the table.” There was Torrey Craig, diving on the court for a loose ball. There was Paul Millsap, taking a knee to the chest and drawing a charge under the basket. There was Gary Harris, running the floor for an open 3. The Nuggets got one they had to have by outworking the Spurs. Plain and simple.
Grade: A.
2. Adjustments. Credit Michael Malone, who tried just about everything he could to push the right buttons for the Nuggets. And it worked. First, the coach countered San Antonio’s fast starts — the Spurs are up 31 in firsts — by starting Torrey Craig over Will Barton. (Didn’t work, but still. Worth a shot.) Malone also went with a small-ball lineup that got the Nuggets into a tie game at halftime — Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Barton, Craig, Nikola Jokic. Malone squeezed 54 wins out of a super-young roster. He wasn’t the one giving up layups in Game 3. This was a coming-out party for “Mo.”
Grade: A.
3. Emotion. Took a minute, but the Nuggets relocated their mojo. Even Jamal Murray snapped out of an emotional funk. Yes, it was a good sign when Murray banked in a jumper and then screamed at the ref. It was the first show of emotion from Murray since his scoring eruption in Game 2. He followed up by dunking on Rudy Gay and mean-mugging the San Antonio bench. Game 4 showed the Nuggets are this much better than the Spurs. They can throw down a stinker of a first quarter ... and still win the game. Game 5 is Tuesday at Pepsi Center.
Grade: A.
