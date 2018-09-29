Gazette columnist Paul Klee's three quick observations from Coors Field:
1. This all makes sense, doesn’t it? Nothing ever has come easy for the Rockies franchise. Now on the doorstep of the team's first division title, the Rockies got a break when it was announced "Mad" Max Scherzer will not pitch on Sunday in Game 162. After seeing their eight-game winning streak come to an ugly close Saturday, the Rockies needed the good news. With a win, the Rox can do no worse than a one-game playoff for the National League West title on Monday. With a loss, the Rockies could be relegated to the wild card game they desperately hope to avoid.
2. Sometimes the narrative is accurate. Rockies starter Jon Gray is one of those times. Before Gray took the mound in front of a sold-out crowd at Coors Field, manager Bud Black was asked about Gray’s history of fading in big-game situations. "I guess you have to define ‘big game,’ first of all,” Black said. This one qualified. And Gray’s performance felt like a flashback to the Rockies’ wild-card loss a year ago. The Nats beat up Gray for 25 pitches and two runs in the first. He left the mound cursing at himself. Black yanked the righty after two innings, seven hits and a 5-0 deficit. Since you asked, my playoff rotation would be Kyle Freeland-German Marquez-Antonio Senzatela. The Rockies have messed with the idea of moving Gray to the bullpen. There have been worse ideas.
3. The Rockies are bound to get some grief for popping champagne bottles and celebrating the wild-card clincher on Friday night — before they had the division wrapped up. I'm here to agree it was a premature party, if not the reason they lost. One, it's not as if they raged through the night. Two, it’s a Nationals club that’s loaded for bear, underperformed this season and had Stephen Strasburg on the mound. But all the things that had been going the Rockies' way stopped going the Rockies' way. Gray wilted in another big game. Trevor Story missed a two-run double by a feet or two on the wrong side of the foul pole, and Charlie Blackmon missed a two-run homer by roughly the same. Shoot, even the woman chosen to play the lucrative Wells Fargo "Plinko" challenge missed a $250 payday by a whisker. But if you asked the Rox in March if they would take a Game 162 with the division on the line, it's a no-brainer. They would be all-in. Now they're forced to be.