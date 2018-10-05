Gazette columnist Paul Klee's three quick observations from Miller Park in Milwaukee:
1. When Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta split a baseball bat over his knee after a strikeout in a throw-the-remote-control seventh inning, he spoke for all of Colorado. The Rockies wasted a sensational show from starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and will return to Coors Field with a 2-0 deficit in a National League Division Series. Iannetta wasn’t alone in his frustration. Nolan Arenado, who faced 0-2 counts in his first three at-bats, tossed his bat, helmet and batting gloves after one particular strikeout. And Gerardo Parra lost his cool at a strike call. Can the Rox relocate their bats at Coors? The season rides on it. The Rockies played 19 innings here and scored in one of them.
2. Hey, don’t blame Tyler Anderson. The aspiring fly fisherman pretty much skunked the Brewers' powerful lineup: six innings, four hits, one run, five strikeouts, two walks, 82 pitches. If not for the Rockies’ faulty offense, Anderson had a day to remember. This was the start most Rox fans were nervous about. Antonio Senzatela, German Marquez and Kyle Freeland summon more faith. But when Anderson has his cutter moving — from off the plate to assaulting the batters’ hands on a righty — he’s tough to hit. As expected, Rockies pitching is getting the job done.
3. Let it snow! No, really. There’s no way the Brewers want a snow game at Coors. According to ace meteorologist Chris Bianchi of Weather Nation, we’re in for an October chill for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday (50s and rain) and Monday (40s and "shouldn't see any snow,” the weatherman says). The Rox must win Game 3 or it's time to bust out the snowboards. The rotation sets up for German Marquez on Sunday, Freeland on Monday. And I can't be the only one who thinks it would be a crying shame if Freeland doesn’t pitch in the club’s first playoff series in nine years. But first, an exorcism of the bats on the flight home. Or just toss 'em out the hatch.
- Check back on Gazette.com later tonight for more coverage from Milwaukee.