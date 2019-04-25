Paul Klee's shares three quick thoughts from Game 6 at AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday:
1. There will be a Game 7 at Pepsi Center on Saturday. The Spurs made sure of it with shooting hotter than south Texas green chili. And to avoid a series collapse, the Nuggets are going to need someone not named Nikola Jokic to step to the forefront. With enough elbows and dirty screens to fill an MMA octagon, the Spurs resorted to physical play to level the playing field. Jamal Murray took the brunt of it on a dirty screen from Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. (Murray stayed in the game, but his health is a subplot to watch on Saturday.) By coming back from a 10-point deficit to make it a game, Denver showed again it plays with a margin for error. The Spurs don’t. But they do have Gregg Popovich, and it’s worth watching what curveball Pop throws in Game 7. You know one's coming.
2. When backup center Mason Plumlee was tagged with his third foul in the second quarter, Michael Malone gestured in the direction of Nikola Jokic. Big Honey knew then his minutes were going to climb. And Jokic almost carried the Nuggets back by himself: a career-high 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jokic, who had 17 points in the third quarter alone, has been off-the-charts-good in this series. But seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge brought his best game, too. With Jokic assigned to Aldridge due to Plumlee's fouls, Aldridge erupted for 18 points in the first half.
3. Where were all the Spurs fans in Game 6? Late-arriving crowds are one thing. But even at halftime the AT&T Center was at maybe 70 percent capacity. Perhaps they were at the premiere of the Avengers movie with the other comic book nerds. Or maybe these first-round series are old hat in San Antonio. Either way, the Nuggets will lean on the homecourt advantage that led to the NBA’s best home record, 34-7. And don’t give up 64 points in a half like Thursday. That’d help.
-Check back for more coverage later tonight from San Antonio on Gazette.com.