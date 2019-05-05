Paul Klee's three quick thoughts from the Nuggets' Game 4 win at Moda Center in Portland on Sunday:
1. Chalk this up as one of the most important Nuggets wins in a decade. (The power rankings go like this: One, the Game 4 win at San Antonio; Two, Sunday at Moda Center.) Facing a six-point halftime deficit and a Blazers team playing its best ball of the season, the Nuggets rallied for a season-saving win in Game 4. The series is 2-2. Game 5's Tuesday at Pepsi Center.
2. Congrats, Big Honey. Nikola Jokic arrived as a bonafide star when Moda Center spent the first half booing him each time he touched the ball. Hey, it’s a compliment. They don’t boo the guy at the end of the bench. Painting Jokic as a villain is almost as comical as rooting for Jusuf Nurkic, the injured former Nugget who waited to join his teammates on the bench when the Blazers were safely up 2-1 in the series. As expected, Jokic looked tired after playing 65 minutes in Game 3. But he turned in another outstanding performance — and another triple-double, with four straight assists to seal it.
3. Credit Michael Malone, who declined to take any. “I didn’t play a minute (in the four-overtime Game 3),” Malone said Sunday. “Nikola played 65.” OK, fine. But how the coaching staff handled a young roster after the longest playoff game in 66 years was critical. Instead of force-feeding a (very long!) film session on Saturday, Malone simply told the Nuggets to take the day off, enjoy the lovely scenery Portland has to offer and rest up. It worked. A-plus, Coach.