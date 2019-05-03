Paul Klee's three quick thoughts from Portland after a historic Game 3 at Moda Center:
1. First things first: what a basketball game. Now with the pleasantries out of the way, Nuggets fans can all swear together. The Nuggets let one slip away. There's no way around it. They had a shot to win at the end of the first overtime, but Nikola Jokic's three-pointer clanged off. It was one of Joker's few miscues on the night. They had a shot to win at the end of the third overtime, but Jamal Murray's shot missed. The best player in the series, Jokic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists at the end of the first overtime. He was spectacular, as was Jamal Murray, who had 32 after the first overtime. But it was Rodney Hood's 3-pointer with 17.8 seconds left in the fourth overtime that proved the difference. Portland has a 2-1 series lead.
2. Is it any wonder so many people don’t trust mainstream media anymore? This tweet from ESPN is the very definition of fake news: “The NBA players’ union said it “stands with” @Enes_Kanter after he requested for the Nuggets to control their fans after they chanted “Go back to Turkey, oh wait, you can’t,” during Game 2.” Come on, man. By ESPN’s logic, Portland hates America: One Blazers fan checked his smartphone during the national anthem. Here’s a better cure than ESPN’s clickbait, phony outrage nonsense: let’s not smear an entire city via one knucklehead.
3. Game 4 is Sunday, and the Nuggets are plenty capable of taking back homecourt advantage. How they recover from major minutes being played across the starting five will be the key. Jokic turned in 60 minutes after three overtimes. 60! Get some rest, Big Honey. He's going to be asked to play 40-plus again on Sunday. The Nuggets enter must-win territory in Game 4. It would be a crying shame if the Nuggets are knocked out of the postseason by a Blazers team that’s just OK. This is not a world-beating Portland team by any stretch.