1. Break up the Brewers bullpen. Wake up the Rockies bats. Can a guy get a base hit around here? It wasn’t until the sixth inning when the Rockies had their first base hit, a triple by Carlos Gonzalez. And it wasn’t until the ninth inning when the Rox put some real pressure on the Brewers’ self-appointed “bullpen day.” Singles by Gerardo Parra, Matt Holliday and Charlie Blackmon got it cookin’, and Nolan Arenado sent the game to extra innings with a sacrifice fly. But these are the facts: if the Rockies’ bats don’t wake up, this is going to be one short series. Mike Moustakas clubbed an 0-2 pitch from Adam Ottavino for the game-winning hit, scoring Christian Yelich. The irony: Ottavino had an 0-2 count to Javy Baez when Baez knocked in the tying run at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.
2. New strategy: pitch around Yelich. This Brewers lineup could double as the Packers’ offensive line. Is there a minimum weight requirement to play ball at Miller Park? Between Mike Moustakas and Jesus Aguilar, the Brewers stick to the Wisconsin diet. But the No. 1 horse is Yelich, the sure-fire Most Valuable Player of the National League. Yelich needed only one pitch from Antonio Senzatela to give the home team a 1-0 series lead. In the third, he sent the ball 413 feet over the wall in left-center field. Yelich is all that and a plate of cheese curds.
3. As baseball philosopher Taylor Smith famously said: Shake-shake-shake it up, Buddy. In their last 12 games away from Coors Field, the Rockies have scored 2, 2, 2, 5, 6, 2, 2, 2, 3, 0 and 0 runs. That’s an average of two runs per game. It’s time to inject some pop into the lineup. How about young slugger Ryan McMahon in place of Ian Desmond at first base? With Carlos Gonzalez standing on third with the Rockies’ first hit of the game — in the sixth — Desmond strolled to the plate and tapped a ball back to the pitcher’s mound — on the first pitch. Easy peasy. Fast forward to the next inning, and McMahon patiently coaxed a 10-pitch walk. His walk-off to beat the Dodgers showed the 23-year-old McMahon isn’t scared. Put him in, coach.