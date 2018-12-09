San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle runs into the end zone to score a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom (41) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
The Gazette's Paul Klee has three quick thoughts from Levi's Stadium on Sunday:
1. It's officially official: the Broncos need a coach and a quarterback. And their slim playoff hopes lost a couple pounds on Sunday. For Kyle Shanahan, this was personal. For Vance Joseph, this too often is the norm. Anyone else have flashbacks to the Dolphins game last season? Then it was Adam Gase showing the Broncos what they missed. Sunday it was Shanahan showing the Broncos what they missed. If Joseph had any chance of returning to coach the Broncos next season, the first half at Levi’s Stadium hopefully shut the door: more penalties (10) than pass completions (7). The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 here. Their forgettable performance on Sunday was the total opposite, with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (332 yards) outplaying Case Keenum (165 yards) in almost every way.
2. Here’s some background on San Francisco tight end George Kittle: 25 years old, Iowa native, fifth-round draft pick in 2017. Joe Woods and the Broncos defense proceeded to make Kittle look like Shannon Sharpe. Kittle had 210 receiving yards in the first half alone. The 49ers were without tailback Matt Breida and wideout Pierre Garcon, leaving Kittle as one of the few options for quarterback Nick Mullens. And the Broncos still couldn’t find and bring Kittle down.
3. Congrats, Bradley Chubb. With a brilliant inside move that fooled San Francisco’s left tackle, Chubb set the Broncos rookie record with his 12th sack this season. Von Miller had 11.5 as a rookie. Chubb actually lost his footing on the clinching sack, but he recovered to bring down Mullens on 3rd-and-15. Miller also scored a sack in the first half, notable for another reason: while players such as Shane Ray prepared for a sack dance, the veteran recognized the Broncos were losing, 13-0, and didn’t deserve a dance.
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich visits with an armed services member before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman runs with the ball past San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Elijah Lee, left, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle sits on the bench after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin loses control of the ball while being hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom, left during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson runs with the ball past Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom (41) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
An officials cap sits on the field of Levi's Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum recovers the ball after being brought down by San Francisco 49ers free safety D.J. Reed (32) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is brought down with the ball by San Francisco 49ers free safety D.J. Reed (32) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antone Exum (38) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick catches a pass as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos wide receiver River Cracraft is brought down with the ball by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs with the ball past San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) and middle linebacker Fred Warner (48) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton misses a pass as San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (48) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) is greeted by teammates Courtland Sutton (14) and Elijah Wilkinson (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) is blocks against San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (74) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb celebrates after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph walks along the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, is greeted by Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, left, at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph leaves the podium after speaking to reporters after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum talks with reporters after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, left, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, right, poses with jerseys they exchanged after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos linebacker Keishawn Bierria, left, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis, right, pose after exchanging jerseys at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won the game 20-14. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos fans wait for the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich visits with an armed services member before the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform run onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncoss fans cheer during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles sits on the bench late in the second half Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won 20-14.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)