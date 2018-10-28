Gazette columnist Paul Klee’s three quick observations from Arrowhead Stadium Sunday:
1. It’s Avalanche (7-3-2) and Nuggets (4-1) season. And for the Broncos, trade season. The trade deadline is Tuesday and the Broncos should be sellers. Demaryius Thomas, Brandon Marshall (if he has any value at this point), Shane Ray and, yes, Emmanuel Sanders, should be the minimum that's on the block after the Chiefs made it seven straight against the Broncos. Barring a Chiefs-y collapse on Kansas City's part, the AFC West is a one-horse race. But there's no trading the biggest issue that’s plaguing the Broncos. Vance Joseph dropped to 0-9 in Sunday road games. And still has a job.
2. The Broncos were beat up. Then the Chiefs beat them up. But one drive that spanned the first and second quarters summed up these Broncos, who can’t seem to get out of their own way: offensive pass interference and holding penalties on back-to-back snaps. Instead of having the ball inside the Chiefs' 25 yard-line, the Broncos opted for a long field goal. The result was the first miss of the season for Brandon McManus. After that, Kansas City needed just four plays to score a touchdown and take the lead for good. Without Royce Freeman, Darian Stewart and Jared Veldheer, the Broncos were less than full strength. Ten penalties for 83 yards suggests it wouldn't have mattered.
3. On a rare Sunday when Arrowhead Stadium wasn't smothered in freezing rain or some other miserable weather, the gap was widest on the respective sidelines. Andy Reid’s innovative play-calling covered up for a dreadful Chiefs defense. The Broncos countered Kansas City’s brilliant offense with the same kind of mistakes you’ve witnessed throughout the Joseph era. Penalties. A shaky decision to kick a (missed) field goal instead of pinning K.C. deep. The quarterback — pick one, any one — holding the ball for too long. Props to the good people of Broncos Country for sticking it out. Derek Wolfe feels you. His helmet toss cleared the bench, hit the wall and summed up everyone's sentiment.
