Paul Klee’s three quick observations from Broncos Stadium at Mile High:
1. Oh, that one's going to tickle. The Broncos played their finest game in over a year, and it still wasn’t good enough to hold off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. When the Broncos opened a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Mile High rocked and rolled like we’ve seen a hundred times before. But Case Keenum and the Broncos' offense couldn’t seal the deal, going three-and-out and giving the ball back to Mahomes with 4:35 left on the clock — the exact scenario that Vance Joseph wanted to avoid. And the Chiefs danced on the sideline with their fourth straight win at Mile High.
2. It’s time to shake up the wide receiver group. Courtland Sutton belongs in the first pairing — ahead of Demaryius Thomas. Whether it’s catching a deep ball from Keenum or forcing a defensive back into a pass interference penalty, Sutton is a matchup problem. And these Broncos rookies are the foundation for a brighter future. Royce Freeman, bouncing off and running through Chiefs tacklers. Phillip Lindsay, handing the football to Garett Bolles for the touchdown spike. Sutton, the go-to wide receiver on third down, drawing penalty flags. It’s frightening to think where these Broncos would be without the 2018 rookie class. Thankfully, no one has to. Freeman and Lindsay became the first Broncos rookies to rush for 60 yards and a touchdown.
3. And the survey says... Mahomes is the real deal. Slippery, strong-armed, fearless. He made plays where there were no plays to be made. Case in point: a left-handed pass completed to Tyreek Hill deep in the fourth quarter. Woo, boy. Still, let’s curb the 2013 Broncos comparisons for now, Kansas City. It’s an offense that’s delightful entertainment, but Peyton Manning’s 18th Airborne didn’t score fewer than 33 points until Week 10. Similar to other elite quarterbacks, Mahomes has the ability to cover up holes on the roster. Adding a quarterback like Mahomes puts the Chiefs in the Super Bowl mix for years to come. And now it's a fair question: did the Broncos whiff by not drafting a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick?
