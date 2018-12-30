Paul Klee’s three quick takeaways from Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High:
1. Just when you think the Broncos can’t go any lower... they go and redeem themselves! In the second quarter of the latest disaster at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, one four-play sequence summed up the past three seasons: holding penalty, holding penalty, fumble returned for a Chargers touchdown, holding penalty. The incompetence is almost unfathomable — except that it happens so often, it’s totally fathomable. And Broncos Country has had quite enough, thank you. The no-show count was 12,073, the highest number in at least eight years. Save us, John Elway. You’re our only hope.
2. While this disaster — there’s that word again — can’t be pinned solely on Vance Joseph, good luck selling the idea of Year 3 to Broncos Country. The locals booed the beloved on three occasions — in the first half alone. Joseph and the offensive coaching staff must go. Case Keenum and the offense are puntacular. There’s no legitimate way to lobby for a third season of three-and-outs and holding, too-many-men and delay-of-game penalties. It’s the most undisciplined team I’ve seen here, and a flooding of boos suggest the state of Colorado agrees. The Broncos finished 6-10. Clean house.
3. Hey, we can’t close 2018’s final Rapid Reactions on a negative note. So here are some candidates for the Silver Linings awards: wide receiver River Cracraft, whose relentless hard work finally paid off with a 44-yard reception; linebacker Josey Jewell, whose name must be included on the list of rookies with big-time game; the halftime mutton busting, which had the Mile High crowd on its feet. Bring 'em ball back, Broncos. Especially the cattle dogs.