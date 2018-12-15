Paul Klee’s three quick thoughts from Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday:
1. Mile High magic is dead. So is the Broncos’ season. Thanks to one of the most bizarre coaching decisions Broncos Country has seen, the Broncos tumbled to 6-8 and out of the playoff picture for good. With 4:59 left and a four-point deficit, Vance Joseph opted for a field goal attempt. The Broncos were inside Cleveland's 10-yard line and needed only 1 yard for a first down. Still, a field goal. Yes, the Browns are striding toward a level of respectability for the first time in decades. Yes, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is the real deal. Neither excuses the 3-4 home record of the Broncos. With another salty crowd booing the home team — just 4 minutes into the game — the Broncos stumbled out of the gate and couldn’t recover. And the residents of Booville had it right. Even Cindy Lou Who booed.
2. Chalk up another couple streaks that have come to a close. The Browns had lost 11 straight games to the Broncos. And the Browns hadn’t won in Colorado since 1972. Neither is true anymore. Next on the list is one of the most incredible feats in Colorado sports: the Broncos haven’t suffered back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72. At 6-8, these Broncos must sweep games against the Raiders (Christmas Eve) and Chargers (Dec. 30) to avoid writing their names in infamy. Not to sound like the Grinch or anything, but even his puppy, Max, knows that’s bad.
3. Throughout the week Vance Joseph preached that Case Keenum “needs to take more chances.” So the quarterback simply was heeding his coach’s advice on an interception in the end zone. With the line of scrimmage well within Brandon McManus’ range, Keenum lobbed a 50-50 ball in the general direction of wide receiver Courtland Sutton. But it was Browns safety Jabrill Peppers who raced over from 20 yards away to make the interception. Considering the Broncos were having success in the middle of the field, the toss was unnecessary. And the Browns stole Christmas.