Gazette columnist Paul Klee’s three quick thoughts from Broncos Stadium at Mile High:
1. The Broncos are a different team right now than at any point during the Vance Joseph era. They are protecting Case Keenum, who didn’t throw an interception for the third consecutive game. They are making key defensive plays at the most opportune times, like Will Parks jarring the ball loose at the goal line and Shelby Harris ending the game with a goal-line interception. They're not getting in their own way, like Joseph. (Well, most of the time. How on earth were the Broncos so unprepared for a fake field goal from the Steelers? Gadget plays and trickery are what they’ve done for decades.) The Steelers brought a six-game winning streak into Broncos Stadium at Mile High and left with a loss. Let Sunday be a lesson to the thousands of Pittsburghers who invaded Mile High and crowd our rivers and highways on a daily basis: it’s just bad parenting to raise your kids a Steelers fan if they were born and raised in Colorado.
2. Broncos Country is being forced into an uncomfortable position: root for the home team, or root for a coaching change? Don’t look now, but the Broncos are sneaking back into the playoff picture. With consecutive wins against a couple of probable playoff teams — the Chargers and Steelers — the Broncos moved to 5-6. No big deal, right? But then you take a look at the opponents coming up: Bengals (5-6), 49ers (2-9), Browns (4-6-1), Raiders (2-9) and Chargers (8-3). The Broncos probably will be favored in all but one (at Cincinnati). I know, I know. The Broncos haven’t strung together a four-game win streak since Gary Kubiak was the coach. But these are just the facts: simply by winning the games they should win, Joseph’s Broncos finish 9-7. And that might be enough.
3. Give Will Parks a game ball. His forced fumble at the goal line — on a brilliant play-call that looked like a Steelers touchdown for sure — scored an "A" for effort and set the tone for the Broncos defense. Whether it was Parks dislodging the ball from Xavier Grimble, Chris Harris Jr. throwing Antonio Brown to the turf, or Derek Wolfe flinging James Conner around, the Broncos finished tackles as if they had a bone to pick with the Steelers. This one looked personal. Grimble, by the way, is a tight end who goes 260 pounds. Parks is a shade under 200. And the charismatic safety let it be known on Pittsburgh’s first drive it would be a long day.
