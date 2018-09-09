The Gazette's Paul Klee has three quick observations from Broncos Stadium at Mile High and the Denver Broncos’ thrilling 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday:
1. As quarterback debuts go, Case Keenum's was terrifying. The Broncos somehow still won. One game in, and Keenum was threatening to hit us with a new nickname: "Hat Trick." With three interceptions against the Seahawks, the Broncos' $36-million quarterback had an introduction to forget.... and now it's one to remember. Memo to the new guy on the block: Broncos Country doesn't suffer interceptions. Just ask the guys who came before him. The Broncos beat up the Seahawks for three quarters. More first downs (17 to 11). More yardage (328 to 243). More penalties (ahem). But Keenum's three picks almost gave away the game with a trifecta ticket that Seattle tried to cash in.
2. Von Miller took it easy in the preseason. Then he took it out on the Seahawks. Toss in Houston's J.J. Watt, and there's still not another defensive player in the NFL who can take over a game like Vonnie Football: three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery (when he stripped the ball away all on his own). All he didn't do was sack dance. Perhaps he's setting a positive example for young buck Bradley Chubb? OK, probably not. But there's no doubt No. 58 is hunting the lone award that so far has avoided his reach: NFL defensive player of the year.
3. The Phillip Lindsay story is so far-fetched that Hollywood might reject the script: blows out a knee in high school, sets records for the local college program, goes undrafted in the NFL draft... and scores the first touchdown of the season for his hometown franchise. Here’s how the unforgettable scoring play went down: With 6:18 left in the first quarter of his professional debut, Lindsay caught a swing pass from Case Keenum, dodged a would-be tackle, tip-toed the sideline and hopped into the end zone. The South Stands lost its collective mind. The only thing missing? A Mile High Salute. Lindsay will have many more opportunities. What his debut showed us was that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is going to utilize Lindsay’s quick-twitch fibers at every opportunity. From South high to Boulder to the Broncos, Lindsay is unbeaten against those who say he can't.
