Paul Klee’s three quick observations from the Broncos' 20-19 win against the Raiders Sunday:
1. Thank goodness for Brandon McManus — and for the Raiders. McManus drilled a 36-yard field goal with 6 seconds left to lift the Broncos to a win they probably didn't deserve. They got a lot of help from the silver and black. With the Broncos in the red zone but facing a fourth down, Oakland pass-rusher Bruce Irvin went full Serena and earned a penalty flag for screaming at the ref. First down, Broncos. And the comeback was on. The Broncos needed every last one of the 60 minutes to avoid a devastating loss within the AFC West. They were shut out through the first half and didn’t reach the end zone until Royce Freeman powered through the pile in the third quarter. If not for Irvin’s boneheaded play, the Broncos might still be looking for a score.
2. Thank goodness for Phillip Lindsay and Emmanuel Sanders. Where would Denver’s offense be without these guys? While Case Keenum and the offense were punching the snooze button, Sanders woke up the crowd with a dazzling 20-yard reception. He followed it up with another long gain to set up a Brandon McManus field goal. With Sanders owed $10 million next year and Demaryius Thomas owed $14 million, one of them will have to go. You won’t have to ask Broncos Country twice which one it will be. Thomas struggled yet again with butterfingers, while Sanders shined. And what more can be said about Lindsay? OK, this: the pride of Colorado is the first undrafted player in NFL history with 100-plus scrimmage yards in his first two games. Salute, young man.
3. Thank goodness for air conditioning. Sunday marked the warmest home game in Broncos history — 92 degrees at kickoff. And the Broncos didn’t take advantage of the Raiders baking in the hottest part of the stadium, the east sideline. To combat the sweltering heat, the Raiders constructed shades above their bench. But the Broncos slept through the first half. Is it worth noting the Ravens — the next opponent on Denver's schedule – played Thursday and have a couple of extra days to prep while chillin’ at home?
