Gazette columnist Paul Klee’s quick observations from StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.:
1. How about that? Behind young fellas Phillip Lindsay and Courtland Sutton and with a big hand from old head Von Miller, the Broncos stunned the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. A wild one in the still-wild West ended with the redemption of Brandon McManus, who made a 33-yard field goal with 1 second left — two weeks after he missed a potential game-winner against the Texans. And Miller isn’t throwing in the towel that hangs from his white pants. They loved him here, rocking his No. 58 jersey in enemy territory. And roughly half the 25,862 who piled into this miniature NFL stadium lost its mind when Vonnie Football picked off Philip Rivers and returned the interception deep into Chargers territory. The third interception of Miller’s banner career — and first since the AFC championship game against the Patriots on the road to Super Bowl 50 — kicked momentum onto Denver’s side of the soccer pitch. Royce Freeman scored a touchdown shortly thereafter, and the 4-6 Broncos delivered a shocking, painful defeat to the 7-3 Chargers.
2. Desperation, thy name is Vance Joseph. And who can blame him? Last time out it was Joseph gambling on a field goal attempt of 60-plus yards. (Didn’t work.) This week it was Joseph calling a fake punt (got it!) and going for it on fourth-and-inches in Chargers territory (didn’t get it!). Fair or not, Joseph would’ve taken some heat on the fourth-and-1 call. But we can’t celebrate when the gamble works and criticize him when it doesn’t. This was a strong effort from Joseph and the Broncos coaching staff, who had the deck stacked against them with three starters on the offensive line sidelined due to injury. Joseph taking risks seemed to embolden the Broncos, who were on the brink of getting blown out before Miller’s interception. Not today, Bolts fans.
3. Where would the Broncos be without an undrafted rookie out of Denver South and the University of Colorado-Boulder? Phillip Lindsay is way past a cool story. He’s on his way to the Pro Bowl. Three running backs make the AFC roster, and Lindsay entered Sunday as the fourth-leading rusher in the AFC. Then he added 79 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers. With apologies to Emmanuel Sanders, who’s at the mercy of Case Keenum, Lindsay is the best offensive player on the roster. Again: where would the Broncos be without Lindsay?