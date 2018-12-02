Paul Klee's three quick observations Sunday from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati:
1. You know it’s a severe injury when it overshadows a rare Broncos road win. When former All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was taken to the visiting locker room at Paul Brown Stadium, the Broncos’ slim hopes of a postseason berth sat shotgun in the golf cart. Harris sustained a fractured fibula, according to Denver’s 9News, an injury that would end his season. Harris, who hasn’t missed a game since 2012, could put no weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field. It’s a devastating loss for the Broncos defense, which elevated Brendan Langley to the No. 3 cornerback spot alongside Bradley Roby and rookie Isaac Yiadom. Also injured Sunday was veteran defender Derek Wolfe, who sustained a ribs injury. Winning five straight to sneak into the postseason was already a longshot. Without Harris and Wolfe? Trudging through the snow, uphill, both ways.
2. The legend of Phillip Lindsay grew horns on Sunday. How does 19 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns sound? With the Bengals staring at the game clock, hoping it would tick-tick-tick a little faster, Lindsay unloaded around the left end for a 65-yard touchdown run. His second score of the afternoon — and third by a Broncos rookie, with Courtland Sutton’s touchdown catch — stretched the lead to 21-3 and expedited the end of the Marvin Lewis era in Cincy. It remains football’s great mystery how Lindsay slid through the draft without hearing his name called. Anyone with Denver South or CU-Boulder season tickets could've nailed that one. As it stands, Lindsay is blasting his way to one of the great rookie seasons in Broncos history. He has over 900 rushing yards and is closing in on Knowshon Moreno for the sixth-best rushing total by a Broncos rookie. Lindsay can run past the 1,000-yard mark next Sunday in Santa Clara. Next on the list of rookie rushers is Terrell Davis, who blessed Lindsay with his No. 30 uniform.
3. Count your football blessings, Colorado. NFL misery wears Bengal stripes. In six seasons of traveling with the Broncos I’ve not seen a sadder game-day environment than Sunday afternoon inside and around Paul Brown Stadium. (Props to St. Louis for losing the top spot.) Of the 65,535 seats, maybe 20,000 were filled at kickoff. By the end of the game even that number had dwindled. When your team hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990, you find more productive ways to spend your Sundays. The attendance was announced at 44,392, which would make for a healthy Saturday at Folsom Field. Regardless, the Broncos got 'er done and skipped past a bad Bengals bunch bound for 5-11.