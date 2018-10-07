The Gazette's Paul Klee's three quick observations from Coors Field on Sunday:
1. Can’t hit, can’t win. Can’t win, can’t play anymore. The Rockies went quietly into the offseason without so much as a whimper in a 6-0 loss to the Brewers before 49,658 at Coors Field on Sunday. The Brewers advanced to the NLCS by holding the Rockies to two runs over three games. As predicted in this space, the Rockies erred by keeping Coors Field ace Kyle Freeland on the bench for Game 3. German Marquez allowed a sac fly that scored Christian Yelich in the first, a homer by Jesus Aguilar in the third. That’s all the Brewers needed.
2. Too bad, because Sunday at Coors Field was ready for all kinds of fun. Air Force Master Sgt. Julie Bradley crushed the national anthem during a flyover that brought goosebumps to the home crowd. The first playoff game at Coors in nine years had the pageantry of, well, the first playoff game at Coors in nine years. Peyton Manning watched from a suite. Todd Helton watched from a seat next to Dick Monfort (then moved to a suite). Temps in the 40s and an uncomfortable light drizzle couldn’t stop the postseason party. Only the Rockies' bats could.
3. The Rockies’ implosion was something we’d see over at Mile High from Vance Joseph’s Broncos. Zero offense to write home about. A balk by Scott Oberg that brought home a run. A wild pitch that scored a Brewers run. But you know what? This series wasn’t unusual for the Rockies. It’s a group that pitched exceedingly well... and sometimes bothered to hit, too. Their park-adjusted batting numbers are closer to the 47-win Orioles than the NL West-winning Dodgers. It says here these Rox hit their ceiling, and improvements must come in the offseason.
-Check back on Gazette.com for more coverage from Game 3.
RELATED: