The Gazette's Paul Klee offers three observations from Denver’s preseason game against Chicago at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday:
1. OK, it’s already time: the Broncos need more of Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay if the Case Keenum offense is going to be successful. Devontae Booker is still a valuable running back — if you need 3 yards — but the Freeman-Lindsay pairing offers that juice the Broncos have been clamoring for. Coaches instinctively lean toward the veteran. But “Rolls” Royce and “Colorado’s Own” Lindsay are the present and the future. Any way you slice the running backs room, the Broncos are blessed with multiple rushers who aren’t redundant pieces. Booker, Freeman and Lindsay are much different players, and the running game should be a strength.
2. OK, one thing needs to change, and fast. The Broncos still can’t cover tight ends. If the Bears needed 5 yards, 10 yards, 20 yards, everyone in the building knew they were going to a tight end. Despite losing monster talent Adam Shaheen to an ankle injury, the Bears turned to tight end Trey Burton each and every time they needed a sure thing. Burton had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. The Broncos tried linebackers. They tried defensive backs, like rookie Isaac Yiadom. Nothing worked. From Travis Kelce (Chiefs) to George Kittle (49ers) to Ricky Seals-Jones (Cardinals), the Broncos’ schedule is littered with top-flight tight ends. Opponents will seize on a weakness, and covering tight ends is Denver’s.
3. OK, so the Broncos’ start wasn’t perfect. Case Keenum’s offense went three-and-out on its first possession. But what transpired from there was exactly how Vance Joseph envisioned this Broncos team winning: Marquette King pinning the Bears inside the 5 with a booming punt, prized rookie Bradley Chubb getting loose for a safety, and Keenum’s offense trudging down a short field for a field goal. Theirs is a field-position game. It’s not a flashy way to go about business. But it’s the reason they paid too much for a punter. It’s their best hope. The 65,832 who packed Mile High — if not the 9,977 no-shows — were just fine with the result.